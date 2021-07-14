most of those who are now in the Andalusian ICU decided not to wear them

This new wave of infections is being different. The effects of vaccines are being felt, not only from the side of those who are best protected, but also from the fact that those who are being most affected are those without vaccinations.

This is what emerges from data such as that offered by Juan Marín, vice president of the Junta de Andalucía, who assures that “72% of the 122 people who are currently admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU) of Andalusian hospitals with Covid-19 are “deniers” “, defining themselves as that”people who have not wanted to get the vaccine “and are between 50 and 60 years old.

ICUs fill with unvaccinated people

The data of the vice president of the Board is one more example of the importance of the vaccine. As explained by the person in charge, it was “very atypical that people who were already vaccinated, between the ages of 50 and 60, were entering the ICU. ”However, the Board has noted that the majority of those in the ICU were not vaccinated, allegedly because they were critical of vaccination.

In parallel, Elías Redondo, spokesman for the Andalusian government, explained that 64% of the 102 people admitted last weekend were not vaccinated. Similar figures and what contrast with the vaccination figures, where 59.4% of the population between 50 and 60 years of age in Andalusia already have the complete schedule, while 88% of this same strip has at least one dose.

At the national level, the rate of vaccination is advancing rapidly and currently almost 47% of Spaniards are already fully vaccinated.

The age of people admitted to Andalusia continues to decline. According to the Andalusian authorities, “40% of the income is under 40 years of age and, of these, 85% is not vaccinated due to whatever circumstances.” Here it does coincide more with the percentage of unvaccinated people, since in the age range 30 to 39, only 17.2% of people have at least one dose. A percentage that is reduced to 10.8% in the case of 20 to 29 years in Andalusia.

The spokesman has defended that these figures show that “vaccination works” and has taken the opportunity to request that more vaccines arrive, as he explains this week 470,000 doses have arrived, almost half of the previous week. Meanwhile, Spain continues its process of buying new vaccines and already has enough to vaccinate the entire population of the country again.

Image | Ibrahim Boran