Most of those killed in the collapsed building in Miami were of Latino origin

Miami-Dade Police released the names of eight of the 11 people killed in the partial collapse of an apartment building in the coastal city of Surfsideamong whose rubble the rescue teams are still searching for 150 missing.

Most of the names of the fatalities of the tragedy that occurred in Champlain Towers the early morning of June 24 they are Hispanic.

The first to be identified was Stacie Dawn Fang, a 54-year-old business executive, who, according to the television channel NBC 6, was buried in New Jersey this weekend.

Dawn Fang’s son Jonah Handler, 15, was taken away alive from the remains of the building the same day of the collapse and he recovers in a hospital from his injuries.

Later he identified Antonio and Gladys Lozano, a married couple of Cuban origin of 83 and 79 years, who, according to their relatives, feared being separated by death.

In July they would have been married for 59 years, according to their son, Sergio Lozano, who lives near Champlain Towers and had dinner with his parents a few hours before the collapse.

Another identified victim is Manuel LaFont, a 54-year-old separated man from Houston, Texas, who liked to play basketball with his son in a nearby park and had traveled many years through Latin America as a representative of an American firm.

On Sunday, Leon Oliwkowicz, 80, Luis Bermúdez, 26, Ana Ortiz, 46, and Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74, were identified.

Ana Ortiz and Luis Bermúdez were mother and son and came from Puerto Rico, and Leon Oliwkowicz and Christina Beatriz Elvira were a Venezuelan couple, as reported by journalist Shirley Varnagy, a friend of the family.

The mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, recommended to all the people who miss a relative who is a resident or temporarily housed in the Champlain Towers building On the day of the collapse, they should go to the police station to report their disappearance and have DNA samples taken to facilitate identification.

For reasons not yet determined, the northeast wing of the Champlain Towers building, opened in 1981 and with a total of 136 apartments, collapsed in seconds at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, when its inhabitants slept.

A few hours later the first fatality was confirmed, a person who was pulled alive from the rubble and died in hospital.

The search for survivors carried out in turn by a hundred rescuers In the mountain of rubble that the 55 collapsed apartments were converted, it will continue, he said. Levine Cava, and the numbers are going to keep changing “smoothly.”

In addition to bodies, rescuers have found human remains that forensics are trying to identify.

Family members of confirmed victims and missing persons had the opportunity to visit the place where rescuers work and pray for them and their loved ones.

The damaged building and its surroundings are cordoned off by the police and only rescuers and other people with tasks at “ground zero” are allowed to pass.

