Most of the world’s rivers stop flowing at some point in the year

Map developed by the researchers. In reddish tones, regions with non-perennial rivers.MCGILL UNIVERSITY

Sections of iconic rivers such as the Nile, the Indus or the Colorado have ceased to be perennial in the last 50 years

A team of Canadian and French researchers has studied 64 million kilometers of river and stream beds around the globe. The result of their study, published in the journal Nature, is that the majority, 51% to 60% stay dry for at least one day a year.

It is the first time that non-perennial water flows have been examined with this precision and the conclusion invites a change in the way in which rivers are traditionally conceived and managed, as continuous water currents throughout the year. The map that the researchers have made (and that heads this article) shows in red tones the areas of the planet where rivers that only carry water for a few months abound.

“Non-perennial rivers and streams are very valuable ecosystems because they are home to diverse species that adapt to the cycles of presence and absence of water,” explains lead author Mathis Messager of the study. “These rivers provide sources of water and food for people and play an important role in controlling water quality. However, they are often poorly managed or excluded from management and conservation actions “, aim.

An upward trend on the planet

“Given climate change and land use change, an increasingly large proportion of the planet’s water network will stop flowing in some seasons in the coming decades, “warns Bernhard Lehner, another of the study’s authors.” In fact, many perennial rivers, including Iconic river sections such as the Nile, the Indus or the Colorado, have become intermittent in the last fifty years“, Explain.

The researchers suggest, according to their preliminary calculations, that more than half of the world’s population lives in territories close to intermittent water flows. Most of the research on freshwater channels has focused on perennial streams. The concern for intermittent rivers is more recent and this study highlights the importance of understanding the specific way to better manage these ecosystems.