Whoever says it is a more than authoritative voice. Nothing more and nothing less than Will Perdueplayer of the Chicago Bulls between 1988 and 1995, who in an interview for NBC Sports left a curious reflection on the deceased James Jordan, protagonist of episode 7 of the documentary The Last Dance. “He was an incredibly close and kind person. He used to come to the training fields, he helped us in whatever we needed, he offered to pass the ball to us if we did shooting sessions. I remember afternoons that we spent a lot of time chatting with him. He was a real gentleman, he became very accessible to everyone and most of the team had a better relationship with him than with Michael Jordan“he assured.

