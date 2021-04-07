Most of the parks in Southeast Asia close with rises

Bangkok, Apr 7 (EFE) .- Most of the Southeast Asian stock exchanges closed this Wednesday with rises -except for Singapore and Thailand- given the optimism that the improved prospects for global recovery published have generated in the markets. by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Singapore Stock Exchange fell 11.87 points, or 0.37 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,195.76 units.

The stock market of Jakarta, in Indonesia, advanced 33.85 integers, 0.56 percent, and the JCI index finished with 6,036.62 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange gained 21.68 points, 1.37 percent, and the selective KLCI finished at 1,600.59 units.

The Bangkok stock market in Thailand lost 23.10 points, or 1.46 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,556.56 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange recovered 61.60 integers, 0.93 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,651.71 points.

The VN index of Ho Chi Minh (the former Saigon) closed with 1,242.38 units after rising 2.42 integers or 0.20 percent.

(c) EFE Agency