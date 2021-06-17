Most of the parks in Southeast Asia close at a loss

Bangkok, Jun 17 (.) .- Most of the Southeast Asian stock exchanges ended the day in the red on Thursday, with the exception of the Ho Chi Minh market, which ended with rises, after the United States pointed to a rise in interest rates earlier than expected.

The announcement by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has unleashed fears of an accelerated cut in stimulus in the largest economy on the planet.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market fell 1.26 points, or 0.04 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,138.31 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock fell 10.12 whole, 0.17 percent, and the JCI index ended with 6,068.45 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange lost 7.46 points, 0.47 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,570.86 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock gave a whole 7.14, 0.44 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,617.65 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 85.43 integers, 1.23 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,887.92 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed at 1,359.92 units after climbing 3.40 integers or 0.25 percent.

