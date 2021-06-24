Most of the parks in Southeast Asia close at a loss

Bangkok, Jun 24 (.) .- Most of the Southeast Asian stock markets ended the day with losses on Thursday, at a time of uncertainty in the face of a wave of covid-19 that is affecting most countries.

The exception was the trading floors of Singapore and Ho Chi Minh, which finished the sessions with slight gains.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 1.00 points, or 0.03 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator stood at 3,119.62 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock market fell 22.49 integers, down 0.37 percent, and the JCI index ended with 6,012.06 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange fell 9.05 points, 0.58 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,555.71 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock fell 6.36 points, 0.40 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,585.72 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 32.41 integers, 0.47 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,886.00 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed with 1,379.72 units after adding 2.85 integers or 0.21 percent.

(c) . Agency