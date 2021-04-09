Most of the European squares fell slightly after opening

Madrid, Apr 9 (EFE) .- Most of the main European stock exchanges recorded small losses after the opening despite the fact that Wall Street had ended on Thursday with gains and with some index at all-time highs, according to market data.

At 9.15 am, only Milan, 0.33%, and Paris, 0.01%, while Madrid fell 0.25%; Frankfurt and the Euro Stoxx 50 index lost 0.08% each; Zurich 0.04% and London 0.02%.

The falls occurred after the new record of the S&P 500 indicator in 4,097.17 units after rising 0.42% due to the advance of the technology sector (the Nasdaq gained 1.03%) and the Dow Jones of Industrials rebounded 0.17 %.

US futures barely changed at this time compared to the day before (they rose 0.05%) and the price of a barrel of Brent oil lost 0.3% and stood at 63 dollars, which conditioned the stock market performance.

This morning data were released in China: producer prices rose 4.4% last month and the CPI 0.4%. In Germany, exports increased 0.9% in February.

In Asia, Hong Kong fell 1.3% and Shanghai 0.9% and Tokyo rose 0.2%.

The euro exchange rate fell 0.1% to $ 1.1898.

The troy ounce of gold was trading at $ 1,747 and down 0.65%.

Long-term German debt interest was set at -0.321%.

(c) EFE Agency