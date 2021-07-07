Most of Spain’s natural spaces are affected by diffuse pollution

The analysis of more than 49,000 data, from more than 2,500 samples of water, soils and sediments collected in natural spaces, concludes that the presence of diffuse contamination could be affecting the set of natural heritage Spanish.

This report is the first large-scale analysis to determine the presence of diffuse pollution in the natural environment.

This is what the report indicates’Science LIBERA. Analysis of diffuse pollution in natural spaces‘, The results of which represent the first large-scale analysis carried out to determine the presence in the natural environment of this type of pollution, diffuse, which accumulates from abundant sources of point pollution, which include – in a preferential place – the garbage, garbage abandoned in the field.

The work has been carried out by technicians from the conservation organization SEO / BirdLife in collaboration with the Institute for Environmental Diagnosis and Water Studies of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (IDAEA-CSIC) and the Hunting Resources Research Institute (IREC-CSIC).

The analysis is part of the LIBERA project, an initiative in partnership with Ecoembes, to provide knowledge about the impact that the abandonment of garbage supposes in nature, the phenomenon of garbage beauty, also known as littering or dispersed garbage.

Study methodology

For the results to be representative, they have been selected 140 Important Bird and Biodiversity Conservation Areas (IBA), of the 469 identified in Spain. The distribution is homogeneous, both by ecosystems and by regions, in which a total of 2,595 samples different.

Areas sampled and analyzed by the Science LIBERA project. / SEO / BirdLife

The study has analyzed, on a chemical scale, the presence of 119 pollutants, chosen for their high level of toxicity and their potential negative effect on habitats and species, in fox waters, soils, sediments and feces.

94 of the IBAs analyzed have been declared a Special Protection Area for Birds (ZEPA), within the Natura 2000 Network; three located in National Parks (Atlantic Islands, Cabañeros and Picos de Europa); and 29 in natural parks, including Delta de L’Ebre, L’Albufera de Valencia, Doñana and Mar Menor.

The work has also measured the presence of meso and microplastics in the same areas, as well as its association with the presence of abandoned garbage in the environment.

Classification of the most visible garbage found, by type. / SEO / BirdLife

In total, 411 water samples have been analyzed, resulting in 24,249 data; and 280 samples between soils and sediments, that have generated 16,520 data on chemical-organic pollutants. On the other hand, the presence of 31 metals in sediment and soil samples from the 140 IBAs, generating 4,340 data for each type of matrix. All this has meant the analysis of 49,449 data.

With this report, he gets to disposition of the scientific community and from the public administrations a new tool to launch studies that allow closing the cycle and evaluating how these pollutants are affecting flora, fauna and even human health.

“A change of model is urgently needed where responsibility, efficiency, sustainability and respect for our natural wealth are imposed to the rest of the values ​​that make up the production and consumption chain. We need to move very quickly towards circularity and open, without fear, the debate on how much and how we consume ”, says the executive director of SEO / BirdLife, Asuncion Ruiz.

Contaminants in almost all water samples

“The compounds have been chosen for their high degree of toxicity, their persistence in the environment and the risk they may pose to fauna and flora, mainly due to their possible bioaccumulation”, he says. Octavio Infante, responsible for the SEO / BirdLife Space Conservation program.

In water, Contaminants were found in 97.1% of the IBAs. Only four of the analyzed spaces were free of contamination. Of the total of the 140 IBAs studied, 22%, that is, 32 spaces, present a sum of more than 5000 ng / L (nanograms / liter) of contaminants in water, which indicates a strong impact due to contamination.

A volunteer collects water samples from the Torío River as it passes through León, near an illegal landfill. / SEO / BirdLife

By families of pollutants analyzed, the drugs they are the most detected in waters. Caffeine is present in 74% of the samples, followed by valsartan, a drug used to control blood pressure (44% of the samples analyzed), the anticonvulsant carbamazepine (39% of the samples analyzed) and tramadol (33%) , analgesic used in neurological treatments. Other more widely used drugs, such as paracetamol (23%) are also common, as is nicotine (23%).

Drugs, products used in the manufacture of plastics and other products, and pesticides are present in the water of the collected samples

Flame retardants (OPFR, for its acronym in English), commonly used in products of plastic origin, have been found in 70% of the samples. The presence of benzophenone, common in plastic products and solar cosmetics. Its trace has been found in 23% of the samples.

The pesticides they have been detected in 57% of the samples. The most common compounds are chlortoluron (24%), chlorpyrifos (24%), whose use was recently banned, and isoproturon (22%).

Finally, 17 types of perfluorinated (PFAS, for its acronym in English), which are used in the manufacture of Teflon, Gore-Tex, waxes for ski equipment, fire fighting foams, among many other applications. Of these 17 PFAS analyzed, four were found in significant concentrations, between 10% and 17% of the samples, depending on the PFAS analyzed.

Contaminants in all soil samples

On the ground, all the analyzed samples contained some type of contaminant. Considering the concentration levels, 6 of the 140 IBAs show risk levels (higher than 5000 ng / g.).

Garbage found in the ZEPA of Carrizales and Sotos de Aranjuez, in the Tagus River. / SEO / BirdLife

Presence of OPFR, in this case related to the dumping of plastic garbage. In floors, the most common compound in this family is ppp-TCP, which is used for the manufacture of varnishes, lacquers and as a plasticizer, but also as a flame retardant in the manufacture of polystyrene and thermoplastics. It is present in 45% of the samples.

They were also found phthalates, plasticizers that are used as additives for the manufacture of plastics to provide flexibility, and that can be found in a wide range of products.

In soil samples, the high incidence of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons stands out, linked to areas where there are oil spills or the burning of fossil fuels

The high incidence of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), detected in 71% of the samples. Its presence indicates the IBA’s link with areas where there are oil spills or burning of fossil fuels associated with agriculture, traffic or industrial activity, among others.

Regarding the pesticidesIt is worth noting the presence of chlorpyrifos (27% of the samples), widely used until its prohibition in 2020, in some cases not complying with the environmental standards set by the regulations.

Regarding the 140 samples of sediments, the contamination profile is similar to that of soils and, again, the study did not find a single IBA of the 140 analyzed without the presence of some type of contaminant. 27 of the IBAs analyzed had values ​​higher than the risk values, 5,000 ng / g.

Persistence of Banned Pollutants Since 1994

Chemical analyzes of soil and sediment reveal the persistence in the environment of products that have not been used for decades. It is the case of Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs), which were massively used in Spain in the 70s as insulators for electrical equipment such as transformers, switches, capacitors or thermostats; and of the organochlorine pesticides (known DDT), used on a large scale between 1950 and 1980. Both compounds were banned in Spain in 1994, and their detection in this analysis is ubiquitous, although at trace concentrations, reflecting their historical use.

In soils and sediments, traces of DDT are detected in up to 80% and up to 75% of the samples respectively. Regarding PCBs, the compounds analyzed were detected in up to 69% of the samples analyzed in soils; and in 33%, in sediments.

Finally, and in relation to heavy metals, they are found at abnormally high levels, and above the thresholds associated with an environmental risk, in at least 13 of the IBAs studied. Some cases were to be expected, such as the presence of high levels of mercury or arsenic in IBAs near old cinnabar or other metallic sulphide mines. In other areas not associated with this type of reality, high levels of up to 9 elements have been detected.

The responsibility of the sectors

The results also appeal to those productive sectors that use the pollutants described in the study. For the authors of the study, it is necessary to bet on innovation, eco-design and the use of materials that are harmless to the environment. “The new regulatory framework on waste must move very quickly in this regard, but the proactivity of the sectors will be decisive in order to move forward quickly,” they say.

Similarly, citizens can take an active position, choosing purchase options that allow reuse and minimize waste generation; and, when there is no choice, recycling properly.

“The results confirm the importance of acting against trash immediately and the fact that we are all directly involved in the problem”

Óscar Martín (SEO / BirdLife)

“The objective of CienciaLIBERA is to offer scientific knowledge in order to generate lasting solutions. And their results confirm the meaning of the work that we have been developing so far: the importance of acting against trash. Immediately and the fact that we are all directly involved in the problem. ” Oscar Martín concludes.