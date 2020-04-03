The website BJPENN.com, has been given the task of being consulted with fighters from different divisions, who is the ‘GOAT’? We were already announcing the results and opinions of the fighters themselves, at 170 pounds. Now it’s the 185 pound turn.

Rafael Lovato Jr: Anderson Silva. He had a long and crazy reign as champion. He killed almost all of his opponents with Muay Thai Y Jiu Jitsu. His ability to fight younger opponents and hardly take damage shows how technical he is. I don’t think we’ll see anyone else have the reign that he had.

John Salter: I think it will be Israel. Not because of how good he is now, I think that despite all his skill he is still improving. Nor have we seen anyone be able to retain it. I also think he is a very smart fighter and does not make emotional decisions.

Marvin Vettori: Anderson Silva, for how dominant he was and for how long he reigned as champion.

Eryk Anders: The middleweight ‘GOAT’ at the moment is Anderson Silva. Your resume speaks for itself.

Ian Heinisch: Anderson Silva, because during his time at the top he was not just a little better than everyone. He played with them and was on a different level.

Zak Cummings: I want to say that I feel that no one has exceeded what Anderson Silva has done. In my opinion, he is still the ‘GOAT’. It seemed unbeatable. I was losing a full fight to Chael and found a way to win. He is still the ‘GOAT’.

Anthony Hernández: The ‘GOAT’ middleweight would be Anderson Silva. He held the belt forever and remains dangerous.

James Krause: Anderson Silva. His long reign as champion hasn’t even come close to being touched in my opinion.

Trevin Giles: If I’m not mistaken, Anderson Silva had a streak of 16 consecutive wins with 10 title defenses and 13 of 16 wins were by finish. Anderson Silva is the ‘GOAT’ middleweight without a doubt.

Andrew Kapel: I think for middleweight it’s obviously Anderson Silva. He had a ridiculous winning streak and had a wild comeback against Chael. It was just in front of the curve.

And you as a fan, do you agree? Or do you have another candidate?