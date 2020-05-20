What you should know

A sixth New York region reopened on Tuesday and another will meet Governor Andrew Cuomo’s criteria for doing so on Wednesday; NJ and CT have also eased a number of restrictions, and the beaches of three states reopened on Friday Mayor Bill de Blasio says he believes New York will meet Cuomo’s 7th metric in June; On Tuesday, it unveiled a new summer school program for nearly 180,000 children to help them stay on track. To date, the tri-state area has lost at least 36,800 people to COVID-19 and confirmed nearly 540,000 infections; the national death toll approaches 100,000

NEW YORK – New York State continues to move forward on its reopening plan, with only the New York City, Long Island, and Mid-Hudson regions remaining closed, more than two months after Governor Andrew Cuomo initially issued his overwhelming closure throughout the state. New Jersey is slowly moving forward on its reopening agenda, loosening more restrictions each day, while Connecticut is set to take its first major step of reopening on Wednesday.

The movements have not been without controversy. Connecticut delayed its planned reopens of hair and beauty salons after employees and business owners questioned whether it might be too early for such close contact. On Long Island, Nassau County is limiting beach access to only residents, concerned that those in New York City, still closed, will fill its shores.

Dazzling “proceed with caution” signs mark the way forward through the tri-state area. And with good reason.

“New Yorkers are excited, but we must not forget the hard work we have done and the pain we have experienced over the past two months,” Cuomo said Tuesday. “Everything we did (closings, physical distancing, and other measures) was difficult but necessary, and that’s why we saved lives and crushed the curve. We must continue to do everything we’ve been doing even as we begin to reopen and remember the lessons we we have learned through all of this. “

New projections of the virus model underscore the point. Of the three states, New York is the only one to see its latest projected COVID-19 death toll in the past week. The projected national death toll has also increased.

Nicholas Reich, director of the UMass Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence and associate professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the College of Public Health and Health Sciences, led development at the COVID-19 Forecasting Center.

It preserves data from 41 respected virus projection models to develop a kind of composite model, one that Reich says provides a more accurate picture of the next four weeks than any individual model can project.

In its latest model, released Wednesday morning, the COVID-19 Forecast Hub projects that New York could lose as many as 31,517 people to the virus in total by June 13. While it’s noticeably higher than the current confirmed number of 22,843, it’s several hundred fewer deaths than the last projected model you could see before June 6.

The daily totals that Cuomo has been revealing in his reports support the change. This week, they have dropped below 110 for the first time since late March. Long Island had been losing around 100 people a day at the peak of the crisis; It is now averaging approximately 13 deaths per day, the governor said Tuesday.

New Jersey has put New York a little behind on the curve. It still reports almost 200 deaths per day and now reports more deaths per 100,000 residents than any state in the United States. To date, it has lost at least 10,586 people. Reich’s compact model has raised its cumulative death projections for New Jersey, and now projects a loss of up to 12,848 by June 13, more than 400 in its latest report. Projections for Connecticut have also increased by a few hundred.

The national image has also been slightly obscured. The country has lost nearly 93,000 people so far, according to NBC News. It could lose another 20,000 in the next four weeks, the COVID-19 Forecast Center projects. There is a 10 percent chance that the figure will be less than 107,000, and an equal probability that it will be greater than 121,000 by June 13, according to the latest model.

“As we move into a very uncertain phase of the COVID-19 outbreak, it is vital that we are critical consumers of models,” Reich said in a statement. “By looking at models from different research groups, we can improve our understanding of the range of possible future outcomes.”

STATE OF THE REGIONS

Uncertainty surrounding this virus has halted progress to some degree. It has been shown to be highly adaptable, mutating to a more contagious strain since its appearance in China last year. Asymptomatic people can transmit it. Children, once thought to be largely saved, are sick with a new COVID-related syndrome that attacks their blood vessels, rather than their respiratory system. It can attack their hearts.

Nearly 150 possible cases of what the CDC has termed multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) have been identified, in New York City alone. At least three children across the state have died. Almost half of the states in the United States, including New Jersey and Connecticut, are reporting cases.

The emergence of the new syndrome has raised new concerns about summer camps operating in some capacity this year, further complicating the issue of reopening schools as usual in September. Still, economic changes are beginning to mobilize. The signs of normality are coming back. New York City, even when it’s still closed, feels more vibrant this week than in months.

For the first time since March, some families will be able to visit loved ones in New York hospitals, part of a two-week pilot program involving 16 facilities that Cuomo announced Tuesday. Nine New York City hospitals participate.

Also for the first time in months: congregations, albeit small 10 or less, will be allowed for Memorial Day ceremonies, Cuomo said. In-person sales at auto and motorcycle dealerships and bike shops will resume this week in New Jersey.

More restrictions will be relaxed as health indicators and states’ capacities to safeguard public health improve. They could be restored if health indicators deteriorate or people fail to comply with proven mitigation measures.

In other words: don’t let your guard down. Social distancing and facial coverings will not disappear soon. Nor does remote work, whenever possible. These security precautions will take root in the “new normal” even as the daily number of new virus cases decreases more and more.

“COVID-19 has changed everything. After September 11, new security measures were put in place that we weren’t used to,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said earlier this week as he detailed the plan to take out your state forward. “Those practices are now part of our routines. The consequences of COVID-19 will be similar.”

