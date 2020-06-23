Illustrative file photo of 100 dollar bills and 10,000 Chilean pesos.

Aug 1, 2016. . / Rodrigo Garrido

BOGOTÁ, Jun 23 (.) – Most Latin American currencies and exchanges rose on Tuesday fueled by more encouraging data on global activity, with a better-than-expected PMI in Europe, and investors waiting for a recovery of the demand that together with the stimuli of the central banks reduced the risk aversion.

* « These factors provide a space for the valorization of raw materials, which is why Latin American currencies register significant gains released by the Brazilian real and the Colombian peso, » said Carolina Monzón, head of economic analysis at Itaú in Colombia.

* The historic downturn in the euro zone economy eased again this month, thanks to the reopening of broad business sectors that had had to close to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a survey.

* The IHS Markit Preliminary Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), considered a good indicator of economic health, rebounded to a reading of 47.5 in June from 31.9 in May , approaching the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. In April it sank to a record low of 13.6.

* The Mexican peso appreciated 0.43% at 22.3990 per dollar, while the benchmark S & P / BMV IPC stock index rose 0.58% to 38,343.74 points.

* In Brazil, the real registered an increase of 1.75% to 5.1623 units per dollar; while the Bovespa stock index gained 1.38% to 96,648.57 points.

* In Argentina, the peso lost 0.09% at a renewed historical minimum value of 70.03 / 70.04 units per dollar, while on the stock market the Merval index gained 2.04% at 41,168.68 units.

* The Colombian peso rose 1.21% to 3,702.48 units per dollar, while the benchmark exchange index, COLCAP, lost 1.58% to 1,143.11 points.

* The Chilean peso reversed first-hour losses and posted a marginal rise of 0.09% at mid-day trading at 815.80 / 816.10 units per dollar, amid a global decline in the US currency. Meanwhile, the main index of the Santiago Stock Exchange, the IPSA, lost 0.57% to 3,975.40 points.

* In Peru, the currency depreciated 0.40%, to 3,521 / 3,522 units, and the benchmark for the Lima Stock Exchange advanced 0.75%.

(Report by Luis Jaime Acosta. Additional report by Froilán Romero)

The telluric movement was strongly felt in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Chilpancingo, Acapulco, Oaxaca, Morelia and Puebla

The telluric movement was strongly felt in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Chilpancingo, Acapulco, Oaxaca, Morelia and Puebla

MORE NEWS