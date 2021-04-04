Most immigrants with TPS are of working age, but without a work permit

As a beneficiary of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), Yanira arias has managed to advance in her career as an expert in public health campaigns, with experience in mobilization and community participation, so it is urgent to take advantage of this program for immigrants.

The native of El Salvador is manager of National Campaigns of the organization Alianza Américas, a group that participated in the preparation of the report “Opening the curtain: analysis of new government data on the Temporary Protection Status.”

“As a TPS recipient, this report is a very important tool because it provides a demographic, social, and community profile of the deep roots that I and more than 100,000 people with TPS have in the United States.”, says Arias. “Having TPS for all these years allowed me to integrate socially and economically … giving me a safer condition that allowed me to help my family in El Salvador.

The new data reveals that most of the beneficiaries are economically active age, representing a large workforce for the United States, but are not being taken advantage of.

The analysis takes up data obtained under the Information Act (FOIA) and indicates that There are 417,658 people under this program. El Salvador concentrates the largest number of beneficiaries with almost 250,000, of whom, for example, 234,106 are between the ages of 19 and 60, that is, the high point for an economically active person.

However, not all beneficiaries have Employment Authorization since only 44.6% obtained this benefit from Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

“Most TPS holders are of working age, [pero] less than half of all TPS holders (44.6 percent) have work authorization in the United States ”, indicates the report.

It warns, for example, that South Sudan (30.67 percent), Sudan (24.48 percent), Nicaragua (13.27 percent) and Syria have especially low work authorization rates.

“This may be a by-product of record delays in USCIS processing in recent years.”, consider the agency. “It can also be an acknowledgment that many of those who apply for TPS will do so solely for protection against deportation, even if they are not eligible or unable to apply for a work permit.”

The report contains data requested almost a year ago, but which was obtained after a lawsuit by the National Immigration Project in the National Lawyers Guild (NIPNLG), Alianza Américas, the Catholic Immigration Network, Inc. (CLINIC, in English) and members of the TPS National Alliance.

The information outlining the demographics of age and gender; proportion of people with work permits; states where people reside; data disaggregated by country of origin; requests, approvals and denials of requests; class of admission for TPS holders (eg, previous immigration status); people who obtained a green card and citizenship.

A previous report from the American Center for Progress (CAP), indicated that of the 131,300 foreigners assigned to the TPS have been in the country for more than two decades and have families to support and have remained as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is estimated that of the 11,600 health workers with such immigration protection, at least 8,100 are home health and personal care assistants, nursing assistants, and psychiatric assistants; 1,900 are health technicians; 1,300 perform complementary health care tasks.

In addition, 76,100 work in food-related occupations, from supermarkets and restaurants to farms and food processing plants.

Where are they from and where do they live

Most of the beneficiaries are from El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti, that concentrate 90 percent of these protections.

“The new TPS designations would potentially benefit 750,000 from El Salvador, 400,000 from Honduras, 100,000 from Haiti,” the report outlines.

With 56.2 percent, men lead in terms of reported gender against 43.7 percent of women.

More than half of all TPS holders live in four states: California (17.95 percent), Florida (13.75 percent), Texas (12.88 percent) and New York (12.33 percent), adds the report.

“This unusual look at the lives of people with temporary status in the United States allows us to examine how TPS works … The data confirms that more than 90 percent of TPS holders are from El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti,” he said. Lisa Parisio, CLINIC Policy Defense lawyer. “More than half of all TPS holders reside in just four states: California, Florida, Texas, and New York.”.

Parisio urges the government of the president Joe biden use TPS programs “in the boldest way possible and protect more than two million immigrants.”

To this was added Khaled Alrabe, lawyer for the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild.

“This report not only provides never-before-seen data on TPS recipients in the past two years, but also represents a further step in building a vital historical record of the previous administration’s lousy TPS practices,” said Alrabe. .

The expert refers to the adjustments of the president’s government Donald trump, which tried to end the program by granting different deadlines.

Aleabe urges the Biden Administration to correct “past injustices in the administration of the TPS program”, in addition to shutting down the program, something it is already doing with the application for people from Venezuela.

Congress is discussing the Dream & Promise Act that would create a path for immigrants with DACA and TPS to obtain citizenship. The proposal was approved in the House, but awaits its turn in the Senate.

More figures