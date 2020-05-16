Berlin, May 16 . .- The majority of Germans aspire to the prompt and total reopening of the borders in the European Union (EU), according to a survey, coinciding with the relief of travel restrictions decided by the Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

55% of citizens speak in favor of a prompt and complete reopening of the border, according to the latest “Politbarometer” by German public television ZFD. The opponents of that measure are 41%, while the rest do not pronounce themselves.

The degree of acceptance of the measures adopted up to now by the government – both with regard to the restrictions imposed at the beginning of the pandemic and its progressive de-escalation – stands at 66%. Only 17% consider them excessive, while 15% think they should be more radical.

The Merkel government announced this week a gradual reduction of border controls in force since mid-March with Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark and France. In a first phase, they will be maintained, instead, for travelers arriving by air from Italy and Spain.

The chancellor’s objective is the total disappearance of the restrictions in the Schengen area as of June 15, if the evolution of the pandemic allows it. Some “Länder” – federated states – have already quarantined travelers from the EU and other associated countries of the Schengen area.

The quarantine measure was agreed at the last meeting between Merkel and regional leaders, who are responsible for implementing it with the variations and timing they consider.

IN DIALOGUE FOR A EUROPEAN CONSENSUS

In parallel with those decisions at the regional or federal level, the Merkel government also seeks to move towards a European consensus. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has invited a “dialogue” between various EU partners to coordinate the gradual lifting of restrictions on travelers.

The appointment, in virtual format, will take place next Monday, and Spain, Italy, Portugal, Croatia, Malta, Greece, Austria, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Cyprus are invited to it.

They are, for the most part, preferential tourist destinations for the German citizen, who is still waiting to be able to finalize their vacation plans.

In Germany, where the standard of physical distance is maintained, the gradual reopening of school shops and activities has been carried out in recent weeks and has started to activate internal tourism and hospitality.

The leading European power is ranked eighth worldwide in terms of infections, after the USA, Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Brazil. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), competent in the matter in the country, has so far verified 173,772 infections, of which 152,600 are recovered patients, while the number of fatalities rises to 7,881. EFE

