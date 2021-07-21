Most fans prefer streaming sports to pay TV: survey

MILAN, Jul 21 (.) – Most sports fans prefer to watch matches and events live via streaming platforms rather than pay-TV broadcasts, as they like price flexibility and greater accessibility , showed a poll released Wednesday.

Conducted by live video production company Grabyo, the study https://about.grabyo.com/us/2021-sports-video-trends-report showed that 79% of sports fans worldwide only they would watch live events on online streaming platforms like DAZN, ESPN + and Kayo Sports, if they could.

Since 2019, pay-TV subscriptions for sports channels have fallen 9% globally, while 65% of sports fans pay for online streaming services, up from 46% in 2019, according to the survey of 15,000 people from 14 countries, including the United States, Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom.

“Video consumption has increased exponentially in the last year,” said Grabyo CEO Gareth Capon.

“Consumers have had more time at home, and as a result they have spread to other sports, leagues and types of content that they would normally watch,” he added.

According to the report’s findings, the broadcast TV market will only have a 28% share of sports customers globally in 2026, up from 49% today and 54% in 2019.

(Report by Elvira Pollina, edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)