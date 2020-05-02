Germany, Italy and Spain have joined a request by 12 European Union governments to have the EU executive body lift rules that force airlines affected by the crisis to offer full cash refunds for canceled flights, France said in a statement on Saturday .

The 12 EU governments, including Paris, urged the European Commission on Wednesday to lift rules that require cashless airlines to offer refunds instead of vouchers for future travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am happy that the vast majority of member states are supporting my request to authorize airlines and maritime groups to temporarily use vouchers in the event of travel cancellations, in order to relieve their cash reserves and at the same time protect passengers’ rights to a refund, “French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a statement.

European airlines, including Lufthansa and Air France-KLM, sought state bailouts as blockades by the coronavirus forced them to keep their fleets on the ground for more than a month, with no expected return.

The European Commission, which is expected to issue guidelines on how the transport sector in general can gradually restart, has said so far that airlines must follow EU rules and provide refunds for canceled flights.

They should only issue a voucher if passengers accept it.

