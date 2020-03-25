Quibi has released the trailer for‘Most Dangerous Game’, new series wrapped in another one of those stories of human hunters and hunted humans. With a premiere scheduled for April 6 (the day the new platform is launched), the series features Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) and Christoph Waltz (“Damn Bastards”).

Hemsworth plays Dodge Maynard, a man who, desperate to care for his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take her life, accepts an offer from a mysterious benefactor (Waltz) to participate in a deadly game where he will soon discover that he is not the hunter … but the prey.

Created by Nick Santora (‘Scorpion’, ‘Prison Break’) and CBS Television Studios, this ‘The Hunger Games’ action-thriller series will consist of 12 episodes. If he survived (which remains to be seen), the prize for Dodge Maynard would be no less than $ 24.5 million.

Jeffrey Katzenbergy Meg Whitman are the founders of this new service called Quibi (short for Quick Bites), which has had a billion dollar investment and will be launched in the United States on April 6, 2020 with a price of 4.99. dollars a month. The platform arrives with the intention of offering series of 2 to 4 hours through short videos of between 7 and 10 minutes in duration, of Hollywood invoice and designed to be consumed on smartphones.

