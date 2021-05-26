most costly and serious breakdown

A study by the Confortauto Hankook Masters workshop chain shows us which is one of the most expensive breakdowns that 50 percent of cars older than five years have.

The most expensive and serious breakdown in cars older than five years

The timing belt is one of the essential mechanical elements in a diesel or gasoline car and also constitutes the leading cause of breakdown in 50 percent of cars older than five years, according to the recent study prepared by the chain of workshops Comfortable Hankook Masters.

According to the report prepared by said chain of workshops, one of the main functions of the timing belt is to transmit the movement of the crankshaft towards the camshaft, which in turn activates the intake and exhaust valves. Also, in some vehicles the belt also activates the water pump or other components.

What said strap is in optimal condition is essential, since a failure in its operation or a break can cause “the engine to lose its synchronization” and thus producing a fatal chain reaction wrecking the system. In this sense, from another well-known chain of workshops, Euromaster, it is pointed out that It is necessary to replace the timing belt in a preventive manner, since its breakage would cause the engine to seize, which could produce a irreversible damage in the worst case (make the engine completely unusable).

Confortauto also points out that replace and fix any failure related to the timing belt it is one of the most expensive and most labor-intensive for mechanics, since access to it in many vehicles is not direct and involves dismantling many other components close to it.

His replacement and lifespan varies by manufacturer, a recommendation and important information that is usually reflected in the official maintenance book that is usually delivered by each brand of car in the acquisition of a new vehicle. According to Confortauto, average timing belt replacement varies between 80,000 and 150,000 km the first change (according to each manufacturer) and in the case of not reaching the indicated mileage the optimum is to replace at 10 years.

A Belt in poor condition, as a general rule and according to sources consulted from the Euromaster chain, it usually emits a very particular and annoying rhythmic noise when the engine is idling or accelerating. It is, without a doubt, a sign or clue that warns us that it is necessary to review it and surely replace it, since failure to do so could lead to a very serious breakdown.

Regarding the pricesEverything will depend on the complexity of your change and on each model and manufacturer. According to the sources we have consulted, the average price in our country for changing the Distribution Kit in Spain is usually above the € 400, approximately. In the event that the change of the belt also involves a kit with water pump, the average price in our country tends to far exceed the € 500.