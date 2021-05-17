Most common types of computer viruses

Although there are dozens of computer viruses, they all share a goal: to infiltrate your computer and use it to their advantage

It is important to have an effective and updated antivirus, in addition to taking care of our Internet browsing

As a generic term, we can use ‘malware’ to refer to any type of computer threat. This concept is consisting of the words ‘malicious’ and ‘software’, that is, it includes any support that aims to infiltrate or damage a computer or other device without the consent of its owner.

It should also be borne in mind that there are programs or applications that are not “harmful” in themselves, but have code errors that facilitate their use by cybercriminals to introduce computer viruses. Although there are dozens of types of viruses, we are going to discuss the most common ones, how to detect if you are being a victim of one and what to do to prevent them from damaging your computer.

Trojans and worms

Before talking about computer viruses, let’s talk about other types of ‘malware’ that do not work exactly the same, but share the objective of entering a device: Trojans and worms.

The trojans They may be the category best known to the average user in terms of computer threats; they are also the most used. While a virus tends to be destructive – altering existing files or programs – a Trojan tries to remain inconspicuous. In fact, takes its name from the mythical Trojan horse, which the men of Ulysses used to secretly enter the city and conquer it.

A trojan seeks to perform hidden actions to open a back door and other malicious programs to access the computer or mobile. Like most malware, Trojans arrive “disguised” as legitimate files. They can reach you deliberately, but there are also many swarming the net, hidden in seemingly harmless executable systems.

Then there are the worms, which does not require user intervention or modification of any existing file to infect a computer, as in the case of viruses. Precisely, tend to slow down your computer, which can go unnoticed as a bad derivative of the constant use of the device.

In addition, they have the ability to replicate themselves, to spread over the networks to which a device is connected. Once inside, a worm try to get the addresses of other computers, through your contact lists, to try to infect them as well. This creates ‘botnets’, a kind of network of “zombie” computers, which can be ordered simultaneously to send ‘spam’ in bulk or to spread other ‘malware’.

Ramsomware

In the realm of viruses per se, we can talk about three main types: ramsomware, spyware and adware. The first term comes from the words ‘ransom’ (‘ransom’) and ‘software’. What it does is encrypt the data on the computer or mobile and ask for a financial rescue in exchange for releasing them. The device crashes and a window appears informing you that you are the victim of an attack and the amount and payment method to solve it.

Experts always recommend not giving in to blackmail, as this encourages cybercriminals. In this case, it is better to go to a professional to fix the blockage. If you are farsighted and have updated backups of your databases, you can format the affected computers and recover the files.

Spyware

It is derived from the terms ‘spy’ and software. It is also installed on your computer by itself or through interaction with another application in which it is hidden. They tend to work in secret trying to hide their tracks, so it is also difficult to detect them.

Its purpose is to collect information about the user in an unauthorized way, from browsing data to personal and banking data. An example of this type of virus are the ‘keyloggers’, which monitor all our activity with the keyboard (keys that are pressed) and send it to the creator.

Adware

It arises from the words’ ad ‘(‘ advertisement ‘) and’ software. Their only mission is to show you advertising: either while browsing the Internet, in the form of a ‘popup’, or during the execution of a program. Many are limited to replacing the advertising of a website with another of their own, to report benefits to its creators.

In fact, since the goal of this program is not to harm your computer, experts really debate whether or not it is ‘malware’. Some could fall under the category of ‘spyware’ as they can also collect your data.

How to know if my computer or mobile is infected

These are the main signs that your device has been the victim of some ‘malware’:

Protection tools have been disabled Device reboots or locks only Unknown installed programs and applications have appeared Files are missing or inaccessible Performance (battery, RAM, etc.) has worsened Pop-up windows appear with ads requests

Sometimes it is difficult to detect that our computer is infected, since many of the existing ‘malware’ hide their trace or do not complicate the operation of the computer or mobile. Therefore, it is important to:

Have our system and antivirus updated to be protected. If a threat tries to infiltrate the computer, this defense program will stop it and warn us about it. It is not infallible, so if you detect any of the symptoms mentioned above, it is likely that you will have to uninstall a program or browser extensions or even restore the system if it is a serious case. To avoid losing files if an infection occurs, it is recommended back up regularly. It is also key to disable the ‘auto-run’ function of external drives, to avoid a direct entry of viruses through USB sticks or hard drives. It’s key use different passwords in your network profiles, platform subscriptions, online banking, etc. and change them periodically. Likewise, we must be cautious when browsing the Internet: it is best to avoid websites of dubious legitimacy and only run files from official pages. In the case of apps, in addition to downloading them only from the official Android or iOS stores, it is important to give access only to the functions necessary for their operation. Also, you have to have be very careful with malicious emails with some attachment.

On the other hand, if you suspect that your computer has been infected, you can call the free number 017 of the National Institute of Cybersecurity of Spain (INCIBE), to receive expert advice.