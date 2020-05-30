The Ministry of Health released on Friday, 29, the detailed profile of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) caused by the new coronavirus in children, adolescents and pregnant women. Most have evolved towards healing.

The data refer to the period from February 16 to May 23, when there were a total of 52,300 hospitalizations for SARS caused by covid-19 in the country.

Of the 916 children and adolescents with the syndrome, 10.8% died. Children from zero to 12 years of age represent 72.3% (662) of the diagnosed cases and, of these, 62 died. Adolescents aged 12 to 18 years old account for 27.7% (254) of the records and count 37 deaths.

All states had cases of SARS among people aged 0 to 18, but the highest records were in São Paulo with 40.7% (373), Rio de Janeiro with 11.5% (105) and Pernambuco with 10.8 % (99). Together, these States represent 63% of the cases across the country.

With regard to pre-existing conditions in children and adolescents who had covid respiratory syndrome, 400 (43.7%) cases presented some comorbidity. The most frequent in children were neurological (17.8%), and asthma (21.5%) in adolescents.

Race and sex

The incidence of the disease was more frequent among children and adolescents who declared themselves to be brown. There were 245 (52.1%) among children and 98 (55%) among adolescents.

In the group of children, the highest frequency of cases of SARS occurred among boys, with 55.9% (370) cases. In the group of adolescents, females were the most frequent, with 55.9% (142) cases.

Pregnancy

The Ministry of Health also released data regarding pregnant women who had SRAG. Of the total of 484 pregnant women with the syndrome caused by covid-19, 7.4% (36) died.

The deaths were concentrated in pregnant women who were between 30 and 39 years old; there were 18 deaths. And the lowest incidence was in adolescents aged 12 to 19 years, with one death.

Most deaths occurred in the third trimester of pregnancy, with 22 cases.

Total

The Deputy Secretary for Health Surveillance, Eduardo Macário, also presented data on hospitalization for severe acute respiratory syndrome in Brazil. Data updated at 10am this Friday show that, this year, there were 192.8 thousand hospitalizations, of which 65.7 thousand were due to covid-19.

Of the total number of hospitalizations, 41.6 thousand died, of which 22.5 thousand were due to the new coronavirus. In the past three days, 202 people died from covid-19, and the day with the highest number of deaths from the disease was May 5, with 608 deaths in a single day.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.