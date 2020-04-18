According to Datafolha, 64% estimate that Bolsonaro acted badly when he sacked the Minister of Health in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The president’s performance in crisis management is approved by 36% and disapproved by 38%. Most Brazilians disapproved of President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to dismiss the then Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, amid the covid-19 pandemic. The data is from a survey by the Datafolha institute released this Friday (04/17), one day after the resignation.

Bolsonaro and Mandetta have been engaged in a public clash since Brazil entered the compass of the coronavirus

According to the survey, 64% of Brazilians estimate that Bolsonaro “acted badly” by removing the head of Health, while 25% responded that he “acted well”. Another 11% did not know how to answer.

Regarding the conduct of the crisis by the Ministry of Health without Mandetta, 36% of respondents believe it will get worse, and 32% think it will get better. In place of the dismissed minister, oncologist Nelson Teich took office on Friday.

The survey also assessed Bolsonaro’s performance in managing the pandemic, which has fluctuated positively since the last Datafolha survey in early April, but still within the margin of error.

Now, 36% consider their performance excellent or good, 23%, fair, and 38% rate it as poor or very bad. In comparison, at the beginning of the month 33% approved the president’s management, 39% disapproved, and 25% considered it to be regular.

According to Datafolha, Bolsonaro’s disapproval level is highest among women (41%), people who earn more than ten minimum wages (48%) and those who have higher education (46%).

Asked if the president has the capacity to continue commanding Brazil, 52% said yes and 44%, no. In this regard, men are the ones who most approve the representative (58% answered “yes”), as well as inhabitants of the South region (also 58%).

Bolsonaro sanctioned Mandetta’s resignation on Thursday, after weeks of a public clash led by both, and days after the then minister gave an interview contradicting the president’s position regarding the response to the covid-19 fight.

While Bolsonaro minimizes the severity of the coronavirus, defends the end of social isolation and discloses chloroquine – still being tested – as an effective drug against the disease, Mandetta remained aligned with the medical consensus, the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the practices adopted by most countries in the world.

In recent weeks, the president no longer disguised his irritation with Mandetta’s role and began to publicly promote his frying on social networks and in speeches to the press. The Datafolha survey released in early April found that 76% of Brazilians approved Mandetta’s work in handling the crisis, while Bolsonaro’s assessment was significantly lower: 33%.

The frying went through both open criticism and the sabotage of Mandetta’s guidelines. On March 29, the day after the then holder of Health asked the population to stay at home, Bolsonaro visited several businesses in the Brasilia region and caused crowds.

The former minister also did not enthusiastically embrace chloroquine, which Bolsonaro promoted as a “cure” for covid-19, despite the lack of extensive studies to certify its effectiveness and safety. Mandetta went so far as to say that the drug was not a “panacea” and warned against self-medication.

The latest survey by Datafolha heard 1,606 people by phone in all states of the country on Friday. The margin of error is three percentage points higher or lower.

