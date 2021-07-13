Most boring superhero movies according to James Gunn

The director and writer James Gunn he lashes out at the latest superhero movies by bringing out his most critical streak. As part of the promotional campaign for the film “The Suicide Squad”, and perhaps for that reason also giving this type of statements, the filmmaker has criticized the latest superhero movies for saying they are too boring.

Basically, what Gunn comes to criticize is that he feels that recent superhero theatrical releases have been too mainstream, to the detriment of the genre, so that there is little novelty and little mix of things and ideas. This would be a feeling that you only have with the latest movies.

Speaking of his strategy on how to make the next DC Universe movie stand out from the rest of the superhero movies was when he made that comment:

Right now I’m mostly bored! [Risas] I loved them at first and there are still people who try to do different things [con ellas], so not a 100% rule, but many are boring.

It is precisely along these lines of trying different things that Gunn based on a variety of different genres while he was making “The Suicide Squad”, released at the end of this month or the beginning of the next depending on the country; In precisely the same way that John Ostrander’s classic Suicide Squad comic series did in the 1980s that has served as the inspiration for the film so much.

I loved the idea of ​​making a supervillain adventure movie. Movies like ‘The Dirty Dozen’ and ‘Where Eagles Dare’ dare, they have different elements, from the backdrop of war and the heist element, to sneaking around, high stakes, adventure.

Generally, Gunn tends to try to inject a breath of fresh air with his films. So, for example, we had “Super” in 2010, which brought an unusually dark and comedic twist to the idea of ​​costumed crime fighters that bombarded the box office, criticizing the film’s extreme violence and its dubious messages. Gunn had much greater success with his return to the genre with “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) for Marvel Studios, managing to turn one of the lesser-known cosmic groups of superheroes, except for the most Marvel fans, into household names.

