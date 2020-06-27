There are many series with which you can marathon and summer is the perfect time to catch up on the great classics. But we also do not have to leave out the news and some of the most anticipated series of 2020 will come in the coming months, such as La Monja Guerrera or the last season of Las Chicas del Cable, the Spanish success on the N platform.

The warrior nun

Filmed in the city of Malaga, La Monja Guerrera is one of the most anticipated series for the summer of 2020 that will premiere on July 2 on the streaming platform. It is the adaptation of Ben Dunn’s eponymous comic and introduces us to Ava, a 19-year-old orphan who wakes up in the middle of a morgue where she appears to have been resurrected and where “Halo” has been implanted, a device that she carries on her back and which gives him the mission of preventing demons from expanding. An action series with Spanish protagonists and with a soundtrack by Rosalía, with airs like Van Helsing or Buffy the Vampire Slayer in which the chosen woman will be the protagonist of maintaining peace and balance in the world.

Damn

Cursed to Spain will arrive on Netflix in mid-July, a story of adventure and fantasy thate tells us the Legend of King Arthur from a different and alternative point of view. Nimue is the protagonist, a young heroine who will be the protagonist of this story and in charge of guiding us through a fantasy adventure in which she will accompany Arturo on his quest to find Merlin. On July 17, Damn will come to Netflix starring Kathering Langford (For thirteen reasons) and based on the graphic novel by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller. Ten episodes that will come to Netlfix in a mythological story that arises as one of the most anticipated series of 2020 on the streaming platform.

The Cable Girls

The cable girls comes to an end after several years on the streaming platform and the division of their last season into two parts. The story of Bambú Producciones opens its last episodes on July 3 and becomes one of the most anticipated series of summer 2020 for both fans of the series and those who want to see it in full without waiting for more seasons. Lidia, Marga, Carlota and Óscar will star in the last episodes that take place in the middle of the dictatorship in Spain and that will try to resolve all the conflicts that its protagonists face, closing five seasons and since its premiere in 2017. The National Telephone Company of Spain gives way, in this last season, to historical and personal conflicts and that will close three years of intrigues, enmities, romances and family dramas.

look what you have done

Movistar + premieres each week two episodes of Look What You Have Done, the series by Berto Romero that will come to an end at the end of this month of June and that we can see in full without waiting week after week or waiting for new seasons. One of the best and funniest series for parents but also for any type of audience: Berto Romero and Eva Ugarte star in an autobiographical comedy easy to watch, with episodes of only 25 minutes, and in which all kinds of topics are treated in a fun way but without neglecting the drama, the emotion or the importance that they have.

Now that season 3 is available on Movistar +, it is one of the most anticipated series to see in full on the summer of 2020 from beginning to end. If you have seen it, you can relive all its episodes again. If not, a good and fun recommendation to enjoy with the family.

Perry Mason

Perry Mason is over fifty but returned to HBO on June 22 with new episodes. Every week, one episode until reaching the eighth. Eight weeks with one-hour premieres in a story with Nordic overtones. In mid-August, the miniseries will come to an end, which bears little resemblance to the classic but will remind us of True Detective and set in the 1930s. We cannot wait for a series in which a case that occurs in the first minutes is quickly solved. but we will unravel little by little, episode after episode. With all of its chapters released in August, Perry Mason is one of the most anticipated releases and series for the summer on HBO with the private investigator starring.

The Umbrella Academy

The Netflix superhero series is another of the most anticipated releases for summer 2020 with his new season that will arrive on July 31 to the streaming platform. For those who didn’t see the first season, The Umbrella Academy is the adaptation of a homonymous comic book series by Gregard Way that presents the story of “brothers” with reunited powers, distanced for years and now reunited after the death of their father. They will meet again after five years without speaking but they will have to face their problems to fight with the same objective. This summer the new episodes will arrive hoping to follow the success of the first season: according to Netflix, 45 million views in the first month.

Lovecraft Territory

The series Territory Lovecraft is expected to arrive at HBO Spain sometime in August, although there is no confirmed date for it yet. It will be one of the most anticipated releases of summer 2020 based on Matt Ruff’s eponymous novel and that tells us the story or journey of Atticus Black in search of his father, who has disappeared. A series in which the protagonist must face creatures that emerge from the novels and stories of the famous writer. In addition, Lovecraft Territory is produced by, among others, JJ Abrams, also in charge of Lost. We do not know when it will arrive or with how many episodes, for now, but we do know that it will be one of the biggest and most important premieres on the streaming platform.

Normal People

The Normal People miniseries adapts Sally Rooney’s novel, one of the best books of recent times and a complete success. Gente Normal will premiere in Spain on July 16 on Starzplay, a series of Hulu and BBC Three who has captivated critics and who will tell us about the relationship between Marianne and Connel, two young people who will continually meet and disagree for years since their adolescence. Sally Rooney’s novel, and now the miniseries, seeks to reflect the complexity of relationships.

Without a doubt, Normal People will be a reason to bet on Starzplay and enjoy one of the most anticipated series for the summer of 2020 for which the criticism only has flattery. In The Guardian, Lucy Mangan says “If I see a better series than this in 2020 I will be surprised.” In addition, Sally Rooney’s “fans” are in luck because in recent days it has been confirmed that Conversations between friends, another of her novels published in Spain by Random House, will also become a series produced by Hulu and BBC Three.

I’ll be gone in the Dark

HBO will arrive on July 5, I’ll be Gone In The Dark, a series of only six episodes perfect for fans of crime, mystery, murder. Critically applauded, as is often the case with many of the HBO series, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark reconstructs unsolved crimes by the Golden State killer who acted during the 1970s and 1980s, as well as the writer who investigated the case. . Michelle McNamara is the protagonist. She and her investigation of the murderer and rapist who disappeared after terrorizing for years.

A docuserie of which Hank Stuever in The Washington Post assures that “it is an almost perfect example of how to handle several themes, tangents, and stories at the same time, captivating the viewer at all times”. It will come to the streaming platform July 5th With a weekly episode so it will become one of the most anticipated series of summer 2020 that we can see during the months of July and August.

2020 releases

Summer will be the time to catch some of the most anticipated releases of 2020 and that have been launched on different streaming platforms in recent months. We have more time to catch up with long series or series that we had pending but for which we have never taken time …

In 2020 we have had premieres like The Mandalorian, the great success of Disney Plus with a Star Wars story in serial format and leaving aside the cartoons. With all the episodes already available on the Disney service, summer is a good time to complete it … The 100 has also come to an end this 2020 with its seventh season premiered in June on Sky and it is a good time to do a marathon of one of the best post apocalyptic series.

If you are looking for a summer of adrenaline, La casa de papel premiered in 2020 its fourth season. The Álex Pina series premiered in April and the months of rest, July and August, are a good time to understand why the fury for these red-robed robbers who have been seen by millions of people. There are many premieres in 2020 that are worth both if you are looking for long series, such as The 100, or if you are looking for miniseries that end in just a couple of afternoons, like Unorthodox with only four episodes available.

Other expected releases

The global coronavirus crisis has caused delays and cancellations in many of the most anticipated series and may arrive in the coming months. For example, the Spanish series Patria on HBO was expected for the month of May but its release has been postponed or delayedoy it will not be one of the premieres of the summer 2020 but it will be right when it ends: it will arrive at the end of September with a weekly episode that will tell us the story of the successful novel by Fernando Aramburu. Two of the most anticipated series for the coming months have also been affected: the new seasons of The Witcher and Stranger Things they will have to wait a few more months and we will be without them for now.