Experts have been warning for a few weeks that one of the side effects of confinement will be increased tick, rat, or mosquitoes, among others. The lack of activity has been combined with a rainier spring than usual to result in an ideal environment for the reproduction of these animals. So it seems like a classic problem every summer, the buzzing of these early morning bugs and their annoying bites that appear at sunrise will get worse.

Fortunately, there are easy, homemade and cheap remedies to chase away mosquitoes. And if they do not work, there will always be the classic repellents for the plugs that at this time are even exhausted on large surfaces.

Homemade trap

It has always been said that mosquitoes are attracted to sweetness, and that is going to be the beginning of this homemade trap. It is only necessary to cut a bottle in half and fill it with a mixture of hot water and sugar, so that it dissolves. Once cold, you have to sprinkle a little bit of yeast above.

Transparent bag with water

In the absence of scientific endorsement, popular wisdom says that transparent bags with water located near the windows, or on them, will prevent these pesky insects from entering your home.

Aromatic oils

The strong smell of aromatic oils can prevent mosquitoes from finding accommodation in your home. Of the wide variety that exists in the market, there are some more effective than others. At the head are those with a high percentage of citronella, lavender, eucalyptus, lemon, almond or rosemary. There are many ways to use them: dropping a few drops on the pillow before sleeping or on the skin itself, or creating homemade ‘air fresheners’ by soaking cotton balls in them that should be placed in the bedroom. It also applies if they come in the form of candle. In addition, as a bonus, some of them, such as lavender, help relaxation and sleep.

Citrus and cloves

Many say that this ‘tip’ is infallible. And it couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is place half a lemon with a handful of cloves smells punctured in the window. This combination acts as a natural barrier and is equivalent to the classic mosquito nets that some discard because they break the aesthetics of the room.

Chamomile

In this case, this trick also has a double function. The first step is to bring to a boil a liter of water and 200 grams of chamomile flowers. Once it is infused, it must be allowed to cool and then, with the help of a sprayer, distribute it throughout the body. In addition to achieving sunrise without stings, you will also get calmer skin.

Garlic and vinegar

Many reject this trick because they are not two products with a pleasant aroma. But the truth is that they work, and more than one ends up resorting to them in the most desperate cases. In the case of garlic, you have to cut several teeth and leave them in a bowl with water a few hours. Then you have to spray that liquid all over the house. If you prefer vinegar, just place a glass in the window.