Mosley is Doncic’s man

On June 3, the Mavericks won for the third time at Staples Center, in three games, and went 2-3 in favor and a sixth game in sight in Dallas, on their court. The prize was to go round in the playoffs for the first time since the year of the ring, in 2011. Luka Doncic was playing as well as any great star, the secondary ones, fulfilled, the plan of Rick Carlisle and the problems of Kristaps Porzingis seemed the only problem of a happy team … that June 18 is the same image of chaos. The Mavs lost that sixth game on their court and delivered the seventh, back in Los Angeles. Y now they’re a team on vacation and shaken by an earthquake: they have neither president nor coach. And Porzingis’s problems – his knees, his low level, his relationship with Doncic – seem far away … but they are still there.

The hornet’s nest, which was boiling, burst after an article in . by Tim Cato and Sam Amick that Mark Cuban, owner of the Mavs, despised in networks (“an absolute bullshit”) although it has been looking closer and closer to the facts. as events have unfolded. The big problem, or one of the biggest, is in the enormous influence that Councilor Haralabos Voulgaris wields over Cuban (over the Mavs, therefore), whose relationship with Doncic is very bad and who ends his contract after a three-year cycle that is rumored to have come to an end. It seems that many in the Mavs will celebrate it without finally being like this.

Then came Donnie Nelson, a president of operations who had been in the franchise for 24 years, one of the most valued executives in the NBA and the one in charge of facilitating and smoothing the arrival of Luka Doncic, who he recognized from Slovenia (he plays the Pre-Olympic with his national team ) that he was affected: his relationship with Nelson is great. Right after Rick Carlisle left: 13 years in office, from 2008, more wins than anyone with the Mavs (555), the only franchise title (2011, with Dirk Nowitzki) and an excellent reputation in the NBA. Carlisle is close to Nelson, and had an increasingly difficult relationship with Doncic, who questioned his rotations and game plan while, in parallel, Cato and Amick’s article pointed to Voulgaris as the true mastermind, with Carlisle each time. more limited in their ability to make decisions. The Mavs, in short, They don’t have a president, they don’t have a coach and they don’t know who is going to put order in a house in which you have to see what happens with Porzingis and his stagnation and what should be done with Tim Hardaway Jr, who ends his contract.

For the bench there is an added problem: the market is roaring and the candidates have plenty of suitors, some very attractive: Blazers, Celtics, Pacers, Pelicans, Wizards and Magic are also looking for a coach. At least one of these teams, the Celtics, has been interested in a man who has already chosen the Knicks job that ended up being for Tom Thibodeau. He is a member of the Carlisle staff who is also Doncic’s big favorite: Jamahl Mosley.

Cuban is supposed to pick his star manager first and let him sign the coach. But it is also an open secret that keeping the franchise player happy is usually a good strategy. Sports Illustrated talks about an increasingly “Luka Centric” Mavs, with more Doncic influence throughout. The Slovenian can sign this summer an extension that could be (will be) a little more than 200 million for five extra years. Y, Despite all the fuss, he will sign it, because otherwise he would have to play the 2021-22 season without any contractual guarantee. That is not an option if there are 200 million insured on the table. Doncic’s future with the Mavs is not at stake now, the future of the team in the medium and long term is at stake.

Mosley has been with the Mavericks since 2014. He came as an assistant and for the past three years he had been Carlisle’s top defensive specialist. He previously worked for the Nuggets (2007, his first experience after leaving the tracks) and the Cavaliers (2010-14, the years without LeBron). He is only 42 years old, and in the League he is considered an “excellent communicator”, especially when it comes to interacting with young talent, from which he is not yet as separated by a generational issue as the most veteran technicians. Tim Cato assures that he has a relationship of great “respect” and “camaraderie” with Luka Doncic, who in the press is pointed out as one of his great supporters and one of his people of absolute confidence in the Mavs.

“He’s very polite, he knows the game perfectly,” an executive who pointed to Mosley as one of those assistants who will arrive, sooner rather than later, at a head coach position for which Doncic also sees him trained, told Yahoo. He said it when he had to coach with Carlisle absent due to COVID: “He has everything it takes to be a head coach. It can already be, of course ”. And Rick Carlisle himself spoke of one of his right hands: “He already has a great reputation for developing young talent. He has worked for great coaches like George Karl, Mike Brown…. ”. Before coaching, Mosley played at the University of Colorado but did not make it to the NBA and he had to travel the world: Mexico, Australia, Finland, Korea … and a season in Spain (2003) with basketball León.