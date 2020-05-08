Notimex.- The local authorities of the Russian capital will make the face masks and gloves be compulsory in public transport As of May 12, those who do not carry them will be fined up to 5,000 rubles (about 1,600 Mexican pesos).

The amount of the fine is provided for in the Moscow Administrative Code, the head of the city’s Main Control, Yevgeny Danchikov, explained to the Russian agency Itar Tass.

“We are imposing additional measures on isolation, there will be stricter requirements now. Face masks and gloves are mandatory on public transportation. Other requirements, such as digital passes, are still in force, ”the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced yesterday on preventive measures to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Addressing the large number of Covid-19 infections in the capital before the local chain Rossiya-24, Sobyanin estimated this morning that the real number of cases could be found at 2 and 2.5% of its populationThat is, almost 300,000 infections, once all the cases have been detected.

“The fact that we have confirmed so many sick people is not a disadvantage, on the contrary. Obviously the actual number of sick people in the city is higher. According to estimates, they represent the 2 or 2.5% of all the citizens of Moscow, that is, about 300,000, ”said the mayor.

Sobyanin avoided predicting when the measures could be relaxed, but believed that they will not be able to return to fullness soon. “There will not be a life without restrictions soon,” he said, while expressing the hope that the residents of the capital bear all the difficulties and defeat the virus.

The mandatory use of masks on public transport adds to the isolation regime for all city residents, imposed since March 29. Leaving the home is allowed only for medical assistance, emergencies, work, shopping for groceries, walking pets, and littering.

Since April 22, the use of the Public transportation is only allowed with a digital pass that has to be pre-registered on a page to specify the reason for the move.

According to the latest data, 92,676 total cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Moscow, 6,703 in the past 24 hours. Across the country, the outbreak has already infected 177,160 Russians and killed 1,625. At least 23,803 patients have recovered from the condition.