The unknowns around the ATP calendar are constant and nothing seems certain anymore. So much so that tournaments located in the fall of the northern hemisphere are already beginning to prepare for an eventual suspension. It is the case of ATP 250 Moscow 2020, known as the Kremlin Cup, which was scheduled to be played between October 19-25. The organization has already recognized that there is a high probability that the event will have to be relocated on another date, as reported by the Russian newspaper Tass, due to the expansion of the coronavirus in the northern country.

.