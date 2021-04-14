Moscow Stock Exchange, Russian Bank Co-Founder of Blockchain Operator

Compartir

Source: Adobe / Dmitri Kalvān

Russia is getting ever closer to realizing its dream of breaking through the barriers of EU and US sanctions that limit international trade by developing a new payment system infrastructure, with the help of blockchain technology. .

According to RBC, the Moscow Stock Exchange se has partnered with various banking and card payment processing companies to co-create a “blockchain operator,” claiming the new company is a “national first.” According to the group, the stock exchange and its partners will each own a 1/6 in the new operator, which will be called Distributed Register Systems .

The initiative involves banks that are members of FinTech Union , and its architects say it will reduce costs for market players and help create a range of new products and services for the banking sector.

In the project they join to the Moscow Stock Exchange the state-backed Promsvyazbank (PSB) and the second largest bank in the country, VTB Bank . Gazprombank , the banking arm of the oil and gas giant Gazprom , is also on board. And they compose the number National System of Payment Cards, founded by Central bank, and the Fintech Association .

The companies signed founding documents on April 9, they revealed.

The move will be seen as a breakthrough in the fight to free Russia’s commercial sector from its heavy dependence on SWIFT. Russia remains SWIFT’s fourth-largest client, but Washington-led sanctions have affected the nation’s ability to trade in almost every business sector.

In response, Russia has been moving to end its dependence on SWIFT and the US dollar with a variety of fintech-related moves that will also make use of digital asset innovations, particularly the next digital ruble.

Meanwhile, Gazprombank is looking to beef up its own crypto and blockchain game, and its Swiss subsidiary this week posted a vacancy for a “crypto and blockchain customer relations manager” that it said would allow it to “acquire new and cryptocurrency. in existing development “. related customer relationships “.

