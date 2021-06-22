Moscow records its hottest day in more than a century

The heat wave does not give up and is spreading through more and more regions. This phenomenon has also been strongly felt in Moscow. The capital of Russia, which has been suffering from warm days since the beginning of the month, has broken a temperature record set 104 years ago.

According to reports from the state agencies Interfax and TASS, Moscow reached the 31.9ºC this Tuesday at noon. A representative of the local Met Office said that “this is 0.1 degrees higher than the temperature recorded on June 22, 1917.”

The highest figure recorded in Moscow dates from June 21, 1901. At that time, the temperature in the Russian capital rose to as low as 34.7ºC. Due to the heat wave, specialists believe that the city could beat its absolute temperature record this year.

Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash

According to the Moscow Meteorological Office, the thermometers could reach 35ºC or 37ºC in the next few hours or days. If so, all the maximum temperature records so far would be broken. The heat wave, precisely, has caused the authorities to declare the “orange level” of climate danger until at least Wednesday.

However, it is not the first time that the city has been under this level of weather warning. Moscow has experienced high temperatures throughout the month of June, a panorama that has been accompanied by a high level of ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

The heat wave is also felt in the Arctic

The Arctic region of Siberia is considered one of the coldest places on the planet, however, it has not been left out of the heat wave. The Directorate General for Defense Industry and Space of the European Commission has reported that in recent hours high temperatures have been recorded in different commonly icy areas.

According to DEFIS, which collects its data from the Copernicus program satellites, Saskylah reached 31.9 ° C last Monday, June 21. Consequently, it broke the highest record since 1936 in that rural area. Also, the temperature of the land surface was 39ºC. The program’s Twitter account also included a satellite image taken on the same day.

