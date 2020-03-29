MOSCOW (.) – Authorities in the Russian capital have announced partial isolation, ordering residents to remain home starting Monday in the toughest measure yet to stop the spread of the coronavirus after the official number of cases in Moscow passed the 1,000 mark.

The order became known days after Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, urged Muscovites to avoid public spaces, nonessential travel and walks – a recommendation ignored by many in unusually warm weather on Weekend.

“Obviously not everyone heard us,” Sobyanin wrote on his website, announcing the strictest quarantine measures, warning that authorities will tighten monitoring of compliance with the new rules.

Muscovites will only be allowed to go out to buy food or medicine at the nearest store, receive urgent medical treatment, walk the dog or take out the garbage, he said.

Those who need to go to work will also be able to leave their homes, he said, adding that authorities will introduce a system of access passes that will allow people to move around the city in the coming days.

“An extremely negative turn of events that we see in the great cities of Europe and the United States causes great concern for the life and health of our citizens,” said Sobyanin.

Russia has so far been less affected than many European countries, with 9 deaths and 1,534 cases, of which more than 1,000 are in Moscow. Russia recorded 270 new coronavirus infections in the last day.

But some doctors have expressed skepticism about the accuracy of the figures given what they say has been an erratic nature and quality of evidence of the disease, allegations that authorities deny.

According to a survey by the Levada Center, only 16% of Russians fully trust the official information on the coronavirus, while 24% said that they did not trust at all.

Russia has stopped all international flights, closed its borders, announced a non-working week this weekend, and closed shops and entertainment venues in Moscow and some other regions.

(Additional report by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Gleb Stolyarov; translated in Spanish by Gabriel Burin)