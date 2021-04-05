Mosconia beat Club Siero 1-0

04/04/2021 at 11:37 PM CEST

The Mosconia won their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division at home 1-0, played this Sunday at the Marquis of La Vega de Anzo. After the result obtained, the moscón team is fifth with 23 points and the Club Siero seventh with 15 points in the locker after the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the half of the game came the goal for him Mosconia, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Wilmer Castaneda at 61 minutes, concluding the match with a score of 1-0 in the light.

The technician of the Mosconia, Jose Masegosa, gave entry to the field to David Pastur and Israel replacing Ballast and Malonga, while on the part of the Club Siero, Jose Luis Egüen replaced John, John alex and Preserve by Nelson, Santi and Ballina.

The referee showed three yellow cards to the Club Siero (Santi, Anton and Paton), while the home team did not see any.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Mosconia will play his match against him Colunga out of home. For his part, Club Siero will play at home his match against him Navarrese.

Data sheetMosconia:Sergio, Vicente, Secades, Cali, Suárez, Lastra (David Pastur, min.33), Dudi, Wilmer Castañeda, Fuentes, Malonga (Israel, min.55) and MimiClub Siero:Gabri, Guille, Patón, Antón, Santi (John Alex, min.66), Ballina (Coto, min.73), Mateo Gon, Cifuentes, Vázquez, Nelson (Juan, min.61) and Alex BlancoStadium:Marquis of La Vega de AnzoGoals:Wilmer Castañeda (1-0, min. 61)