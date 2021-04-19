Mosconia adds three more points against Condal (2-1)

04/18/2021 at 10:43 PM CEST

The Mosconia added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Condal this sunday in the Marquis of La Vega de Anzo. The Mosconia He came to the game with a strengthened spirit after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Colunga at home (0-2) and the other in front of Club Siero in his fiefdom (1-0). Regarding the visiting team, the Condal he won at his stadium 2-1 his last match in the competition against the Vallobin CD. After the result obtained, the fly set is third, while the Condal he is fourth at the end of the game.

The game started in a positive way for him Mosconia, who took the opportunity to open the scoring through a goal of Wilmer Castaneda in the 33rd minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for him Condal, who put the tables with a goal from Fidalgo in the 69th minute. The local team took the lead thanks to a goal from Secades at 83 minutes, thus ending the match with the result of 2-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Mosconia gave entrance to Carús, Malonga Y Tolunimi for David Pastur, Carús Y Vincent, Meanwhile he Condal gave entrance to From the source, Alex Y Juanin for Contreras, Pabio Y Michael.

In the match there was a total of one yellow card only for the team from Nora. Specifically, the referee showed a yellow card to Nacho Quintin.

With this result, the Mosconia he gets 29 points and the Condal with 26 points.

Data sheetMosconia:Sergio, David Pastur (Carús, min.67), Secades, Vicente (Tolunimi, min.89), Suárez, Fuentes, Cali, Dudi, Israel, Mimi and Wilmer CastañedaCount:Oleg, Nacho Quintín, Ivan, Pabio (Alex, min.45), Contreras (De La Fuente, min.45), Fidalgo, Joaquín Peña, Natan, Borja Prieto, Diego Arias and Miguel (Juanín, min.57)Stadium:Marquis of La Vega de AnzoGoals:Wilmer Castañeda (1-0, min. 33), Fidalgo (1-1, min. 69) and Secades (2-1, min. 83)