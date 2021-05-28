Mosaic Project: this is the first HIV vaccine already tested in Mexico

The Mosaic clinical trial pursues a milestone in the history of medicine: testing a safe and effective vaccine against HIV.

After a decade of effort, an experimental vaccine against the HIV begins stage 3, in which it is tested in humans. Hospitals and public health clinics throughout the country participate in the MOSAICO clinical trial, in which the Belgian pharmacist Janssen will test it over a period of two and a half years, to determine the intensity of protection.

The prototype HIV vaccine uses the same mechanism that the pharmacist used for its COVID-19 immunization. The point of these tests is to determine if it is capable of protecting the population from the transmission of the virus that, if not treated, causes AIDS.

What is HIV?

The prototype was applied for the first time in Latin America last Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) damages the immune system of people, responsible for protecting the body against infections, in such a way that destroys white blood cells in the body. For this reason, those who contract the disease are at serious risk of opportunistic infections and some types of cancer. with more intensity.

Two vaccines were actually developed. Both have already passed safety studies, and it has been observed that they successfully generate antibodies in the body. However, a Lancet article cautions that it is necessary to see if they work in real conditions.

If this virus is not treated, it becomes AIDS: the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. This corresponds to the final stage of HIV infection, and occurs when the body’s immune system is severely damaged by the virus. However, it is important to note that not all people with HIV develop AIDS.

What is the MOSAICO study?

The tests will last from 24 to 36 months. Photo: Getty Images

The investigation that Janssen intends to recruit 3 thousand 800 people worldwide. The clinics selected for the test are distributed among Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Spain and the United States.

In a press conference, Brenda Crabtree, infectologist and sub-researcher at the Mosaico study, highlighted the following:

“The Mosaic study is an international study in which Janssen seeks to test the effectiveness of its vaccine in collaboration with the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN), a network that is funded by the United States National Institutes of Health, they are the ones who certify us U.S”.

“MOSAICO” is the name that was assigned to this testing process, which began on Wednesday, December 11, 2020. On that day, the The Clinical Investigations team of Fundación Hupedes applied for first once in Latin America a dose of the preventive HIV vaccine.

The aim of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of a vaccine that, in the early stages, showed promise in preventing HIV. The results will be known in 2023.

