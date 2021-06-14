Morten Boesen tells how he lived the spooky moment when Christian Eriksen stopped breathing

Morten boesen, the Danish national team doctor, recounted the resuscitation process for the player Christian Eriksen after he vanished yesterday in the 43rd minute of the Euro Cup match against Finland.

“We were called to the pitch when Christian collapsed. I had not seen him fall, but it was clear that he was unconscious,” Danish national team doctor Morten Boesen told a news conference today. “When we got close to him, he was on his side, he was breathing and I could feel his pulse, but suddenly everything changed and, as everyone could see, we started giving him a heart massage.

“The medical team (of the tournament) came quickly and with their help we did what had to be done. We managed to get Christian back,” revealed the doctor.

Boesen noted that Eriksen went into cardiac arrest but was quickly revived; He explained that the reason for the blackout is still unknown and that this is, in part, the reason why he is still admitted.

