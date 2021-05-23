Mortality returns to the lowest in months and no community is already at extreme risk

New record for recent low mortality in Spain. This Friday, Health has notified 19 deaths from covid, the minimum since summer, and 4,792 cases, which entails another decrease in the incidence, already in 135 cases at the state level. At the territorial level, no community is already at extreme risk from coronavirus.

At the level of incidence, Madrid once again marks the national maximum (225.51), practically equaled with the Basque Country (225.44), which has fallen almost 30 points in one day. There are ten territories below 100 cases.

As in previous days, there is no community that reaches a thousand positives in the last 24 hours. Madrid reports 960 out of 2,504 from all over Spain. In total, there are 3,636,453 diagnoses.

The reduction in fatalities is noted in the accumulated seven days offered by the ministry. Spain marks 146 deaths, without any community exceeding 27 in Andalusia. The official number of victims of covid is 79,620, while the fatality remains at 2.2%.

The epidemiological situation in Spain has not stopped improving for weeks. Yesterday was marked what was (until today) the lowest record of deaths in a day since August, with 33.

The hospital occupation also notes the health improvement. Only 4.57% of the beds on the floor are reserved for patients with coronavirus, while the percentage of patients in the ICU rises, but much less than weeks ago, to 16.87%. Madrid is the only point that worries about its rate, of 35.63%. One in three treated in intensive care in the region is for the virus.

Vaccination reaches another milestone

Also on Thursday the figure of a third of Spaniards with at least one dose of the vaccine was surpassed, a new ‘milestone’ that brings the objec …

