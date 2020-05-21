Between the second and third decade of men, mainly, one in 250, could suffer from testicular cancer, product of an undescended testicle (Cryptorchidism), testicular trauma, HIV infection, previous cancer in another testicle or family history. . In countries with marked ethnic differentiation, the white race has a higher incidence. However, with a better understanding of the disease and new treatment schemes, the patient’s survival is greater than 90 percent and his mortality rate is only 0.2 percent from malignant tumors.

The information was given by Dr. Juan Carlos Martínez, a surgeon from the Central University of Venezuela, with a postgraduate degree in General Surgery and Urology, at the Miguel Pérez Carreño Hospital, who is part of the team at the Centro Diagnostico Docente, CDD Las Mercedes, which directed by Dr. Wilson Mourad, doctor, specialist in digestive tract.

Martinez noted that the person could see a lump or enlargement in any of their testicles, a feeling of heaviness in the scrotum, dull pain in the abdomen or groin, sudden accumulation of fluid in the scrotum and pain or discomfort in the scrotum or in the testicle.

“The first form of detection is the man’s self-examination. When he comes to the consultation, he undergoes a physical examination and a testicular echo-sonogram, preferably with a Doppler effect, which gives us a correct diagnosis. ” They may also have blood tests, biopsies, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging or a PetCT (Positron Emission Tomography), as appropriate.

Cancer types and their treatments

Martínez explained that there are two types of testicular cancer: germ cell tumor and non-germ cell tumors. Germ cell tumors can be cancerous (malignant) or noncancerous (benign). Although germ cells are generally in reproductive organs, “he added,” sometimes they can move to other parts of the body and cause so-called extragonadal germ cell tumors. ”

The specialist surgeon indicated that whenever a highly suspected testicular tumor is determined, blood tests called tumor markers are taken, which help in prognosis and follow-up. Extension studies are carried out, if considered, and a diagnostic surgery, called Radical Orchidectomy, is carried out, which consists in the removal of the testis plus the spermatic cord at its origin. “The approach to this surgery is the inguinal route,” he said.

He said that after surgery, the histological type (description of the tumor, according to how abnormal the cancer cells and tissues are seen under a microscope and how fast the cancer cells could multiply and spread) and the extent of the disease, will determine if it is necessary to complete the treatment with chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

Among the concerns that invade the testicular cancer patient are the consequences that the disease could cause, so Dr. Martínez considered that adjuvant treatments could affect the fertility of the patient “but it is a response that depends on the treatment and the conditions of each individual, it is rash to generalize. However, – he said, – the high possibilities of cure, estimated at more than 90 percent and the mortality, estimated at 0.2 percent, opens up innumerable opportunities for the patient to lead a healthy and quality life ”, concluded.

