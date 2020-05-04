Rome Italy.

Mortality in March in Italy, the hardest month of the epidemic, grew by 49.4% on average due to deaths from the coronavirus, although in some central-southern provinces there is a decrease, according to a report of the Institute of Statistics (Istat) on the impact of the pandemic.

In the report prepared together with the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) with a sample of 6,866 municipalities (87% of the 7,904 in total) It is explained that from the first death certified by COVID-19 on February 20 and until March 31, the deaths were 90,946 in 2020, while they had been 65,592, on average, between 2015 and 2019.

According to the Istat, of this increase in mortality, 54% of the cases were diagnosed as deaths from COVID-19 (13,710).

The vast majority of deaths are recorded in the defined provinces as high virus spread, 89%.

So the Istat speaks of three Italias, since in the other area, of medium diffusion, 8% of the deaths were registered, and in the low diffusion area, only 3%.

Within the group with high virus spread, in 38 Italian provinces, mortality has doubled, but especially in some the three figures were reached: Bergamo (568%), Cremona (391%), Lodi (371%), Brescia (291%), Piacenza (264%), Parma (208%), Lecco (174%), Pavia (133%), Mantua (122%), Pesaro and Urbino (120%).

In general, in Lombardy the increase in mortality was 186%.

32% of the total deaths involved the female gender, this proportion remains unchanged within the class defined as high diffusion, while it is slightly higher in the other two classes, 34% for medium diffusion and 35% for low.

In this virus-torn Italy, even fewer deaths are reported in some central-southern provinces than in the period studied.

In 34 provinces, mostly in the center and south, deaths in March 2020 are on average 1.8% lower than the average of the previous five years.

The figure of Rome stands out, which in March marks 9.4% less mortality compared to the last five years: 3,757 deaths this year compared to the 4,121 average, and also in Naples, which records a mortality of -0.9%.

