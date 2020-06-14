Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

One of the games that have caught the most attention this summer of video games is Mortal Shell, a game inspired by the style and mechanics of Dark Souls that is developed by Cold Symmetry. If the advances of the console version surprised both locals and strangers, it is time to raise the hype with the videos that were prepared for the PC version.

During the PC Gaming Show 2020, Cold Symmetry revealed 2 videos with gameplay of Mortal Shell, the first shows gameplay in general, where it is clear that the world we will face will be very dark and hostile, in addition to the enemies will have no mercy and it will be necessary to be attentive to the type of strategy that we will use so as not to die immediately with its attacks.

However, not everything was there, because we also had the opportunity to see a battle with a boss, which shows the combat style and the way in which we will have to calculate attack and defense movements to be able to come out victorious, although that yes, nothing will be easy.

