Mortal Kombat will have a saga of 5 films and other plans

Mortal Kombat has just been released and it seems that it will not be the last time that the characters of the mythical video game series will be seen on the big screen. The plans of a saga are more than ambitious.

Mortal Kombat came to light internationally since April 8 (in some countries on 15 or 16) and will do so in the USA on the 23rd of the same month. However, plans are already underway to move forward with the franchise based on the video game series.

As stated Joe Taslim, actor who gives life to Sub-Zero in the film, his contract includes five films. Thus, the cast and production would be ready for this brand to become the new great franchise of Warner Bros. Y HBO Max, supporting DC products.

Joe Taslim, Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat, confirmed some of the franchise’s plans

Thus, this information is available, since it was supplied by the artist to the magazine Variety confirming four sequels. “If this is successful, maybe we will do more,” he said.

In addition, it is assumed that it would be planned not only to follow a linear plot, but that many of the characters would be explored in order to have more material to transmit both on the big screen and on the associated streaming platform.

According to the medium Screenrant, it would seek to take advantage of the resource so much that there are plans to have a spin-off of Shaolin monk, based on the game with the same name, and that would then have Liu Kang Y Kung Lao as protagonists.

As highlights of the new version of Mortal Kombat It has to be rated R, which ensures that it is more violent and bloody than the previous ones, a little more similar to its pair on consoles.

For its part, in the cast there are some surprises, since although it is true that it will include the most iconic characters of the firm, the main one will be one that was created for the feature film, Cole Young.