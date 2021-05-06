Mortal Kombat vs. DC Comics movie planned

It might sound like an odd idea but Warner Bros is seriously considering a Mortal Kombat vs DC Comics movie. Total madness!

According to some information, the directors of Warner Bros. wants a crossover movie involving the famous fighting video game series and the DCEU. So among future projects we could see characters from Mortal Kombat against those of Dc comics.

The film studio is “in the early stages of discussing a possible crossover between Mortal Kombat and the DC Comics universe, and they are looking at Black Adam as a key component in that potential project.” It certainly seems like a far-fetched idea, but let’s not forget that the video game Mortal Kombat vs DC Comics it already exists, so the concept has been done before.

What Warner Bros. he’s getting some successes, they seem to have been blown away and he has crazy ideas.

The project is far from being a reality.

For now, the movie of Mortal Kombat in cinemas and HBO Max. The result has been a tremendous success, since they have raised 66 million dollars, a figure that in times of pandemic is very high. Also, fans are delighted and want there to be a sequel. Meanwhile, they are starting to shoot movies of Dc comics very interesting like Black adam, The Flash or Shazam! two. So putting these two franchises together seems like a very complicated job in the next few years.

What’s more Dwayne johnson he is a very busy actor, since after Black adam will make movies like The King, San Andreas 2, Doc Savage Y Big Trouble in Little China. Without forgetting that you can make sequels to your successes like Rampage 2, Jumanji 3, Hobbs & Shaw 2.

So it is difficult for him to be the one in charge of unifying the characters of Mortal Kombat Y Dc comics. At least in a short period of time. Would you like them to make this movie? Leave us your comments below.