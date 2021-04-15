‘Mortal Kombat’ – Those who are going to die salute you

At the end of this new ‘Mortal Kombat’ the one who plays Christopher Lambert tells the one who plays the lousy baddie that he “talks too much.” I agree: Everyone in ‘Mortal Kombat’ talks too much. Even the extras who drop a single sentence talk too much. You know, why talk being able to solve it like hell? Why speak when it comes precisely to solving it to hosts?

I admit it: I have been tempted to make this criticism based on memes, with the “why don’t you shut up?” Her Majesty from the front and “I see her from the plot” from the back. I mean, I understand that not everything can be hostile but … why bother trying to make “sense” of what you neither have nor need to have? Did we know why Bill Murray relived Groundhog Day over and over again? Does anyone care?

Come on, this ‘Mortal Kombat’ as a movie is stupid. The normal, the expected, the expected. Which would not be a problem if the script did not dedicate so much “blah, blah, blah” between fights, which is what matters. Which is what we come for. Which wouldn’t be a problem if the script wasn’t taken so seriously that only one character would take it all as a joke. That is what matters. What are we coming for.

This is, have a good time. To see those who greet us die. To see hosts and blood. The fate of the world sweats us away. And to tell the truth ‘Mortal Kombat’ is well served with hosts and blood. When they fight, it’s cool. Despite the fact that, as usual, Americans still do not know how to film fights with the clarity or forcefulness of other filmographers. Although they make up for it with good special effects.

When they fight, it’s cool. It does not matter that we do not understand why: It is still a fighting video game. That is why it is infuriating that the film wastes half its time presenting a story that is apparently taken SERIOUSLY. Half by eye: Either more or less, the reality is that fights become too short in relation to what they are not fights. They are “loading times” rather than kinematics.

Despite this ‘Mortal Kombat’ is enjoyed. It is not intense or constant, but when it hits it does so with saa, firmness and some other brilliant “fatality”. And for the type of film it is, it looks done and very straight. Those who have faith in this type of film will probably like it, even if the feeling is the same in any case: We would enjoy more and better seeing only a summary of its action scenes.

Is it the best movie based on a video game? The truth is that no. But who knows, its sequel could be. For that alone he deserves a vote of confidence.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex