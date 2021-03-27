Mortal Kombat: These were the producer’s five requests to make the film

Films that are contextualized in a world in which a fundamental part of the story is the fight choreography, sometimes tend to make big narrative errors to keep their focus on the battles, leaving aside the life and motives of their characters. In this type of cinema, one of the most popular films also related to videogames is Mortal Kombat – 34%; a franchise that for years has managed to stay current.

Although its passage through the cinema in the 90s was not the best, the first installment managed to become a cult film, while its sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation – 3% turned out to be a total disappointment because it not only does not deepen in the character, but also the low budget of the production in its special effects became evident. For years the doubt remained if any other filmmaker would venture to retake the path of this franchise and it would be little more than 20 years later when a new reboot would arrive.

For the next release, Simon McQuoid was in charge of directing, who now has the responsibility of improving what Paul WS Anderson did in 1995. The first point that the director focused on was what had previously been discarded, the development of the characters delving into the origin of their rivalry. But the responsibility to improve and revive this franchise is not only in the director, a lot has had to do with the producers.

In mid-2015 James Wan took over the project to produce it and would later join it. Todd garner, who had an important place in the decision-making for the film. Between that year and 2021 the project began to be delayed in such a way that many thought it would no longer be carried out, but in a recent interview Garner accepted that he had to do with those delays. According to his words, he demanded that five points be taken into account for this cinematographic proposal.

One was that it had to be rated R, two, that it had to be diverse. Three, it has to be true to each character’s culture. Four, they have to be martial artists. Five, it would be really nice if they were the best martial artists. Unsurprisingly, it took me seven years to make this movie.

From what has been revealed so far, it is known that much of the cast does have a specialty in martial arts, and the demands make sense if they seek some fidelity with the video game that works on the big screen when telling a story. A couple of days ago, it was the same Todd garner who assured that he wanted everything to have a beginning, from the rivalry to the birth of each character as they are known until now.

So far, 13 minutes of the film have been revealed where, those who have seen it, affirm that it is a film that begins with strong moments, action and a lot of blood taking full advantage of its R classification Mortal Kombat It will premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and theaters on April 16 of this year.