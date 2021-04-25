Mortal Kombat star denounces whitewashing in 1995 version

Mortal Kombat – 74% hit theaters several days ago and is causing a sensation among fans of the popular video game. The film makes its box office appearance during the pandemic but manages to lead in the box office with Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train – 100%. The reviews are generally positive, especially for fans of video games, who are delighted with the excellent adaptation. But its showing in theaters is bringing back some bitter memories of the past. Mehcad Brooks, who plays Jax Briggs in the film, speaks to The Root (via ScreenRant) about the whitewashing inherent in the 1995 film.

The new version of Mortal Kombat has a deep respect for the origins of each character in the video game. This film presents the story of Cole Young, a young fighter who seeks the best champions on Earth to face the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. The plot bets entirely on the objectives observed in video games and gives us a bloody adventure that pays tribute to the best of the interactive franchise. In the 1995 version we ran into something very different, loaded with practices quite common for the time but impossible now.

While the 2021 version respects the Asian origins of the characters who are, the 1995 version does not and the whitewashing is evident. Mehcad Brooks It puts it on the table and it is uncomfortable. Here his words:

Not to take anything away from them, but the Japanese god of thunder in the 90’s was a guy named Christopher Lambert. It is not Japanese. He’s a fantastic actor, but what we’ve done in Hollywood for too long is help America whitewash its own bigotry.

Brooks he’s talking about Raiden, god of thunder and protector of the Earth based on the Japanese deity Raijin. Christopher Lambert, an American actor, was commissioned to play him in the 1995 film, something that would have been impossible today. For the 2021 version we have the talent of Tadanobu Asano, who becomes the mighty Raiden and works as a fair representation for the Asian public, specifically Japanese. In the same way, the recent film is responsible for tracing each character as it is captured in the video game.

The movie of Mortal Kombat It runs under the direction of Simon McQuoid, writing the script in the hands of Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. In the cast we find Joe Taslim, playing the famous Sub-Zero; we also have Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), and Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade). The actors are being applauded for their work as the fair representations of each character and under no circumstances can we deny that the work done by the producers is not amazing. It was time for a good movie by Mortal Kombat dedicated to the most loyal fans.

Movies based on video games have a bad reputation in Hollywood, however, in recent years we have seen a change in the direction of this run-down genre with good productions such as Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds – 28%, Sonic The Movie – 89% or Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – 69% which, although they are not masterpieces, are deliveries that manage to satisfy the expectations of the public and leave them wanting more. Mortal Kombat joins the list of exceptions to the rule and maybe in the future we will see more of the characters, it all depends on how well they do at the box office. The power for an extensive series is right in front of you.

