‘Mortal Kombat’ returns to the big screen – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

‘Mortal Kombat’ returns to the cinema with a film that restarts the cinematic plot based on the homonymous video game saga from scratch and that aims to repeat the success of its first film in 1995, when the title revolutionized the console industry.

Its degree of rawness and violence prompted the creation of age ratings in the video game world, but at the same time it served as a hallmark for a franchise that since the launch of its first video game has maintained a legion of fans for three decades.

“You always have to find a balance that appeals to both audiences: attracting the general public without disappointing the most staunch fans,” explained the new film’s director, Simon McQuoid.

With a premiere altered by the coronavirus pandemic, ‘Mortal Kombat’ arrives this Friday in theaters in the United States, where it can also be seen through the HBO Max platform, while in Spain and Mexico it has been on the billboard for several days.

McQuoid, newcomer in directing, has been in charge of putting together the return to the big screen of one of the longest-lived sagas in the history of video games.

Due to its repercussion in the mid-1990s, the brand promised to become a franchise at the level of ‘Star Wars’.