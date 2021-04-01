Mortal Kombat presents new images of the confrontation between Sub-Zero and Scorpion

The wait is finally coming to an end. This is the Mortal Kombat reboot. After two unsuccessful attempts in the 90s (today’s youngsters should watch previous productions to judge for themselves) the desire to adapt this acclaimed video game resurfaced in September 2011, the date on which talks began for the production of a reboot; However, after some production problems, it was until late 2016 that Simon McQuoid took over the reins of the project to write the script and finally begin filming in 2019.

So far, the most striking are the scenes of the battle between Sub-Zero and Scorpion, which Mortal Kombat fans of the 90s can already see thanks to Warner Bros (via Collider) shared as a strategy to attract the spectators. This little taste is just the beginning of what is believed to be a great success, as according to ScreenRant, the director believes that the film will live up to the expectations of the fans, since it combines the action of the classic fighting of the games with the story of newcomer Cole Young.

At first it had been considered its launch for April 16; However, the reason for the date change was due to the recent release of the movie Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, from the same production house (Warner Bros.), so the directors decided to postpone its screening for another week to avoid the opacity between the two films.

Undoubtedly, the expectations are high, as it shows, the trailer presented some high-impact action scenes, where blood is present in many moments. The classic characters were also unveiled, which the not-so-young will remember from video games. Characters such as Mileena, Kabal, Reiko, Shao Khan, Jax, Sonya Blade, Liu Kang, Raiden, Shang Tsung, among others, reveal a new look through images.

The heart of the film lies in the confrontation between Scorpion and Sub-Zero, which is why the fight between these two characters will be the one that opens the film. Such is its importance, that on the tape the first 13 minutes of the beginning are dedicated to it. But it not only inaugurates history, but it is also key to the development of the conflicts that are approaching. Along with them, three other characters of great importance appear: Mileena, Reiko and Kabal, villains that the production tried to present with such clarity to reflect their antagonistic role through their faces and appearance.

The truth is that for the moment the public will have to settle for the images that the production has posted online so far, not only to recall old times, but also to compare the work done on the previous tapes with the current one. The latter has the advantage of technology, especially in the quality of the images, which so far have been well received by the audience, which will have the last word on the work carried out for almost ten years. So until April 23 it will be known if the high expectations of Simon McQuoid were fulfilled. The public will be the one who determines it.

