‘Mortal Kombat’ movie offers another look at their brutal fights

The new Mortal Kombat movie will be released in theaters on April 15. While many theaters around the world continue not to reactivate their operations to 100%, Warner Bros. is confident that the feature film will do well at the international box office. Also, we must not forget that It will also premiere simultaneously on HBO Max., a platform whose availability is still quite limited. Consequently, in some countries there will be no alternative but to enjoy it in the cinema.

To continue increasing the anticipation for Mortal Kombat, the production company has released a trailer focused on the main pillar of the saga: the fights. Unless you’ve lived in a cave for the past few decades, you surely know that Mortal Kombat was born as a video game franchise in the 1990s. Its impact was significant at that time, especially since it was not common to see such violent games.

Despite the criticism that always accompanied the title of Midway Games – and later NetherRealm Studios – its creators never diminished the violence, quite the opposite. Fortunately for fans of the series, Mortal Kombat movie will respect that gory personality. In the trailer it was already clear that Simon McQuoid, director of the film, did not touch his heart to shoot wild scenes. Even there will be fatalities, the special moves that tore the opponent apart.

Showcasing Mortal Kombat characters like never before

McQuoid himself takes advantage of the featurette to explain that his goal is show Mortal Kombat characters like never before. Yes, in the nineties there were a couple of films and even a television series based on this saga, however, neither the technology of that time nor the budget allowed to create a faithful portrait of video games. Now, on the contrary, they had sufficient resources and the support of state-of-the-art special effects. Without forgetting, of course, that martial arts professionals and athletes were involved in the production.

In addition to allowing us to see some behind-the-scenes moments, the material also offers a brief sequence of the expected fight between Kabal and Liu Kang. Of course, it is just one of the many confrontations that await us in the new Mortal Kombat movie. Its cast is made up of Lewis Tan (Cole Young), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Tadanobu Asano (Lord Raiden), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Chin Han (Shang Tsung). ), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero) and Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion).

