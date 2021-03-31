Mortal Kombat has been delayed a week and changes its opening day

New Line’s Mortal Kombat release has officially been delayed for another week, according to reports.

The film adaptation of videogame Mortal Kombat, gloriously bloody from the beginning, had been scheduled for release on April 16, but will now be postponed until April 23. That is, one more week.

According to the Deadline website, this decision seems to come mostly from the heels of Warner Bros. next release of Godzilla vs. Kong tomorrow, it probably has the biggest box office performance of any movie in a full year. Although the monster mash-up movie will also be available for transmission through the streaming platform HBO MaxIts international release has already had incredible returns; including a $ 70.3 million debut on opening weekend.

The most anticipated

Mortal Kombat has been a highly anticipated movie since the release of its trailer red band, which broke audience records in the first week; beating previous contenders Logan and Deadpool 2 in the first four days. However, it is not surprising; it’s packed with characters and Easter eggs so even the most casual fans have to study it carefully.

With that in mind, it is understandable that Warner Bros., which merged with New Line in 2008, would not want to be in direct competition with itself, especially since both films are already getting a lot of positive feedback and with the COVID-19 vaccines. At launch, a successful stage performance for Mortal Kombat it will be an even more likely possibility.

Mortal Kombat Official Synopsis

Cole Young, the MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter, is used to receiving beatings for money but at the same time he does not know his ancestry, and he also does not know why the Emperor Shang Tsung of Outworld has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero; a supernatural Cryomancer, to hunt him down. Cole She fears for her family’s safety and searches for Sonya Blade following Jax’s directions; a Special Forces commander who has the same strange dragon mark he was born with Cole. However, it does not take him long to reach Lord Raiden’s temple; an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, offering refuge to those who bear the mark.

This is where Cole train with the experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rebel mercenary Kano; as he prepares to face Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a massive battle for the universe. We will see if the efforts of Cole they are rewarded and he manages to unlock his arcana (that immense power that arises from within his soul) in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all.

Behind the scenes

This production is directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James wan, the movie stars Lewis tan as the new character Cole Young, as well as the actors who play the mainstays of Mortal Kombat: Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh lawson (Kano), Tadanobu asano (Raiden) Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Ludi lin (Liu Kang), Chin han (Shang Tsung), Joe Taslim (Bi-Han / Sub-Zero) e Hiroyuki Sanada (Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion), among others.

Premiere

Officially Mortal Kombat will now get a tandem release in theaters and inHBO Max April 23th.