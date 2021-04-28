Mortal Kombat: fans start campaign for Gal Gadot to be Kitana in the sequel – Tomatazos

Gal Gadot is one of the favorite actresses of recent years, all thanks to her intervention in the DC Extended Universe with her role as Wonder Woman. Source of inspiration for millions, Diana Prince continues her firm step through the Warner Bros. saga but there are those who already have her in their sights for something phenomenal. Through social media, Mortal Kombat fans – 74% rally to demand that Gadot be signed to play Kitana in the possible sequel to the film. Will we see the actress as the famous princess of Edenia?

The new movie of Mortal Kombat featured several of the most popular characters in video games: Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang), Mileena (Sisi Stringer) and many more; and were generally well received by fans of the series. However, we note the absence of Kitana, one of the iconic fighters of video games; it seems that fans already have their ideal actress to play the character, all thanks to the illustrator Boss Logic.

Boss Logic, popular concept artist who occasionally disrupts social media with ambitious ideas for hypothetical projects, has released an image in which we can see Gal gadot characterized as Kitana. The followers of Mortal Kombat They are delighted with the result and now they ask that the Israeli actress be in charge of playing the princess; Twitter posts that include the request have become plentiful. It is worth wondering if the senior executives at Warner Bros. will be willing to listen to the claim or will it just remain a network campaign that goes nowhere.

It is important to mention that already in the new movie of Mortal Kombat we already had Mileena, played by Sisi Stringer, a character that in video games is Kitana’s “sister” or clone, a being created from Edenian and Tarkatan DNA (hence the reason for her sharp teeth and the existence of that veil that covers half her face). Mileena is identical in appearance to Kitana, with the exception of her teeth, so in a possible sequel everything would point to that Stringer must also play the character, or at least an actress with Afro features, which would leave Gal gadot completely out of play.

Mortal Kombat It is not the wonder that everyone expected when the first official trailer was released, however, it manages to receive enough ratings to be considered an acceptable video game adaptation, which for years has had a very bad reputation in Hollywood. The truth is that the fans are very satisfied with the result and are eager to know the plans for a sequel, it all depends on its ability to collect good income at the box office around the world.

It is important to remember that Mortal Kombat It has already been declared the highest grossing R-rated film in the pandemic, so we could have some great news about a sequel in the weeks or months to come. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie has grossed $ 51 million globally and continues to move forward. Will it be able to break some kind of brand in the middle of a health crisis? Those movie theater tickets have to keep flowing if we want Mortal Kombat to become just the beginning of a long-lived saga.

