Mortal Kombat fans ask Gal Gadot for sequel

Since it was released in theaters, the Mortal Kombat It has already raised 51 million dollars, it may seem little, but in this time of pandemic it is a very important sum, it has also ousted Godzilla vs Kong of the number one. So there are plans for the sequel and there is a name that is repeated a lot among fans. Is about Gal gadot, since many want me to play Kitana.

Of course, there is a Fan Art of how the character of Kitana, the warrior princess of Outworld, played by Gal gadot on Mortal Kombat 2 thanks to the internet artist BossLogic.

I was watching the original #mortalkombat movie yesterday and it clicked to me that @GalGadot could totally play another Princess, she even looks like the original Kitana @noobde @WarnerBrosEnt pic.twitter.com/AzO9NZo1p2 – BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 9, 2018

But there are also some who disagree so much, since the Australian actress Sisi Stringer plays Mileena in the movie just released. She is traditionally depicted as the twin sister of KitanaSo the logic would be for her to take on the role. But there are also others who are interested in an Asian star being chosen, as it is usually the usual breed of Kitana in video games.

The Wonder Woman actress has a very busy schedule.

Regardless of which fans want me to Gal gadot be Kitana on Mortal Kombat 2, It must be remembered that the actress is in her best moment and has a lot of projects ahead that will probably complicate her participation in the bloody sequel.

Since we will see Gal gadot on Wonder woman 3 Y Cleopatra, both led by Patty jenkins, will also play Hedy Lamarr, a woman who started out as an actress and later became involved in WWII. Not forgetting that you have signed for a movie titled Heart of stone, of which we still do not have many details. But it is also speculated that it could be in Justice league 2 from Zack snyder if they let him do it and he could reprise the role of Gisele in one of the next installments of Fast and furious. There are also rumors that he will work with Patty jenkins in the movie of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

