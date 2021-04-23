Mortal Kombat: Fans Are Loving The New Movie – Tomatazos

For a week Mortal Kombat – 74% reached theaters in Mexico and other countries, but just today did it arrive in the United States with its simultaneous release in theaters and HBO Max. It seems that fan reactions are being very positive, which is not as surprising as the fact that it has received positive reviews from numerous critics.

Mortal Kombat is the adaptation of the famous video game franchise of the same name, which triumphed in the 1990s on the arcades and then on consoles. The first adaptation of the video game came in 1995, under the direction of Paul WS Anderson, and had a sequel two years later with Mortal Kombat: Annihilation – 3%. Beyond the CGI special effects that didn’t age well, the two movies were bad on almost every level; the new version had to surpass its predecessors and, in the opinion of fans and critics, it more than succeeded.

One of the characteristics of Mortal Kombat, which differentiated it from several popular fighting video games of its time, was how bloody it got, especially with fatalities, a name given to a special move to finish off the opponent, which involved blood and / or cruelty extreme.

For the kids and teens who grew up playing Mortal Kombat, it must have been a visual delight to see several of its characters come to life on the big screen; the 1995 and 1997 adaptations, however, left a lot to be desired and contributed to the idea that you can’t make decent movies based on video games.

Mortal Kombat was directed by Simon McQuoid, and the cast is made up of Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Chin Han (Shang Tsung) and Lewis Tan as Cole Young, an original character in the film. For the fight scenes to be realistic, the producer demanded that the lead actors must be martial artists.

The adaptations of video games in the cinema have run with good luck in recent years, both in their economic success and in their critical reception; the most prominent examples are Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – 69% and Sonic The Movie – 89%. Mortal Kombat It may not be part of the best in this type of cinema, but at least we can see from the reactions on social networks that fans are enjoying it without remorse:

#MortalKombat was great. There were some funny lines and Kano was hilariously arrogant. This definitely deserves a sequel. And I love how they made Sub-Zero feel like a horror villain.

#MortalKombat was great. There was a few hilarious one liners and Kano was hilariously arrogant. This definitely deserves a sequel. And I love how they made Sub-Zero feel like a horror villain. – Tate🎮 (@RidgeRacerTate) April 23, 2021

Bro, why does this Mortal Kombat movie make me love Kano? The guy is fucking funny.

BRUH WHY THIS #MortalKombat MOVIE MAKING ME LOVE KANO? DUDE IS FUCKING HILARIOUS. – Amaulik (James) (@ Amaulik907) April 23, 2021

MORTAL KOMBAT is smart enough to know it’s stupid and safe enough to know it’s obvious. It’s a B-movie that not only knows it’s a B-movie, but loves what B-movies are. Fuck, I LOVED it. It’s basically perfectly and overwhelmingly my style.

MORTAL KOMBAT is smart enough to know it’s stupid and confident enough to know it’s obvious. It’s a B-movie that not only aware it’s a B-movie, but one that loves what B-movies are. I fucking ADORED it. It’s basically perfect and overwhelmingly My Shit. – G. Chorch-Trickelbank AKA Big Piss Guy (@trickelbank) April 23, 2021

Mortal Kombat was stupid as shit, but in a good way in my opinion, it was fun to die for.

Mortal Kombat was stupid as fuck but in a good way lmao it was fun as hell – ❄️Snow loves Demon Slayer❄️ (@SnowTheEnby) April 23, 2021

#MortalKombat, if you are a fan like me, you will love this movie.

#MortalKombat if you’re a fan like myself, you’ll love this movie – Fr3eeee (@wheresbrooks) April 23, 2021

I just finished watching Mortal Kombat, it’s great. I really love Scorpion !! as well as Liu Kang. Everything is perfect.

I just finished watching Mortal Kombat, It’s so great.

I really love Scorpion !! 🦂🔥 as well as Liu Kang.

Everything’s perfect. pic.twitter.com/I4ERJlE5O1 – Sheyra _ (@SGariguez) April 23, 2021

1 word, if you love games you will love this movie, it’s fucking bloody cool. #Mortal Kombat

1 word if you love the games you will love this movie it’s fucking “bloody” great #MortalKombat – 🗻Envy🗻 (@SimplyLucky_) April 23, 2021

Yooooooooo, Mortal Kombat was amazing. I do not mind. To hell what anyone says. I love the set for the sequel. All the main killings at the end are like the game. go!!!!!!!!!!!! #MortalKombatMovie

YOOOOOOOOO @MKMovie WAS INCREDIBLE. IDC. FUCK WHAT ANYONE HAS TO SAY. LOVE THE SET UP FOR THE SEQUEL. ALL THE MAJOR KILLS AT THE END JUST LIKE THE GAME. LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!!!!!!!!!! #MortalKombatMovie #MortalKombat – Dixon Cider (@_Smash_Adams) April 23, 2021

This movie was absolutely amazing. I could barely stay still and found myself celebrating. I pray they are working on a second part. I would love to see more of Scorpion, but the movie is amazing, the fatalities are well done. This is Mortal Kombat, finally, justice after the last two movies.

This movie was absolutely amazing I could barely hold still and found myself cheering I pray they are working on a second one I would love to see more scorpion but the movie is awesome fatalities learn the language this is Mortal Kombat finally justice after the last two movies – MR. sick of it (@ AdultGamer3) April 23, 2021

